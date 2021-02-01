Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is hosting a snowman making contest to celebrate the fresh blanket of white that's come to town.
Entries for the contest are welcome as long as snow is on the ground. Submissions are accepted by using the hashtag #harrisonburgsnowman on social media or emailing photos to parks-programs@harrisonburgva.gov.
Snow began accumulating in Harrisonburg early Sunday morning began around 2 a.m. By 7 a.m., 4 inches had dusted the city. Monday had a high of 31 degrees that maintained the wintry feeling, but the forecast predicts slightly warmer days ahead before a 40% chance of snow on Saturday.
After the snow melts, one contest winner will receive a prize.
-- Staff Report
