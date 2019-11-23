The northeast neighborhood of Harrisonburg is considered to be one of the hardest census tracts to count in the country, according to data from censushardtocountmaps2020.us.
The decennial census count is the basis for funding, grants and representation in government and begins nationwide on March 12.
Meldorise Jordan lived in the northeast neighborhood for 40 years and is the treasurer for the Northeast Neighborhood Association. She said that she previously felt the census questions were an invasion of privacy.
“I always felt like it wasn’t any of their business,” she said. “But now, to learn the reason why they want [the information], it’s a good thing.”
Virginia receives $17 billion out of a pool of $900 billion from 16 federal programs, including Medicaid, SNAP and Section 8 housing vouchers, based primarily on census data.
Other parts of the city, such as the stretch between the northernmost point of South Main Street and South High Street to the city limits, and the square area between Reservoir Street, Neff Avenue, Stone Spring Road and Interstate 81, also have notably low census response rates, according to data from censushardtocountmaps2020.us.
Harrisonburg is facing several major challenges as the 2020 census approaches, Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager, told the Northeast Neighborhood Association meeting Thursday at the Lucy F. Simms Center.
The four challenges Snider outlined in her presentation were informing residents, language barriers, the high number of renters and the historic undercounting of children.
Census forms will only be available in 13 languages, with some languages spoken by many in the city, such as Kurdish, absent.
Harrisonburg city school officials have previously said that over 60 different languages are spoken by students.
Another problem is the city’s high number of renters, many of whom are students and tend to not respond to the census, Snider said.
Some of the questions on the upcoming census did not sit right with some in the crowd.
Lisa Cubbage-Curry, who moved to the northeast neighborhood last year, asked Snider why the government was asking about race and ethnicity.
Her concern was echoed by Luciano Benjamin, who does not live in the northeast neighborhood, but attended the meeting out of interest.
The race question is asked to build statistical data, according to www.census.gov. The census has a whole section of its website dedicated to explaining the reasoning behind its questions.
“The data collected in this question are needed by federal agencies to monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, such as under the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act,” according to the census website. “State governments use the data to determine congressional, state and local voting districts.”
Cubbage-Curry and Benjamin did agree that the census should be filled out.
Being Latino “is an important cultural part of who were are,” Benjamin said.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration that the census could not include a question asking the respondents’ citizenship status.
“For me, the best way to get back at Trump for what they’re doing to us, to our community, is to fill out the census,” he said. “To not have our voices silenced — to not let us not be counted as people.”
“We’re there, we’re here, we matter,” Benjamin said.
The funds allocated through census responses do really find their way back into the community through a variety of ways, Snider said.
One major way is through Community Development Block Grants, which have been used for a variety of projects across the city.
Between 2004 and 2014, block grants have been used for the Ralph Sampson Park restrooms and picnic shelter, the construction of the crosswalk at Washington Street and Simms Avenue, as well as the construction of the sidewalks on East Gay Street, Simms Avenue, East Washington Street, Vine Street and East Wolfe Street, according to Snider.
The city is looking at a variety of solutions to improve the response rate to the census.
One idea is to put tablets around the city, in places such as City Hall, where people can fill out the census, Snider said.
The city is also developing a comprehensive plan to address the four obstacles to raising census response, she said.
Snider said city staff is also reaching out to community groups, such as the Northeast Neighborhood Association, to try and spread the word about the importance of filling out the census.
Jordan, Benjamin and Cubbage-Curry all agreed it was a matter of educating people about the importance of the census, which would help increase the reply rate.
“Right now, we are really in the raise-awareness part in our role as the city,” Snider said.
