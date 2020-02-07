Harrisonburg launched its search this week for the Friendly City’s next fire chief.
The search will coincide with the search for the new director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.
City Manager Eric Campbell said he plans to take the search slow.
“They’re two crucial public safety positions for our community,” Campbell said. “You have to make sure you have the right people in the right positions.”
The fire chief position became open in December when Chief Ian Bennett announced he planned to retire in April to take a job with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Bennett has served as chief since 2016.
A job posting for the position was released Tuesday. The deadline to apply is March 6. The hiring range is listed as $87,131.20 to $113,089.60. The person hired will oversee 102 employees.
Campbell is also tasked with filling the ECC job, which is a joint position with Rockingham County.
Bennett has served as interim director of the ECC since October, when the director took another position within the department.
The job posting was released late last year but city officials decided to open the application process a second time. Campbell said the city decided to increase the starting salary range to attract more applicants.
The current hiring range is from $87,131.20 to $116,812.80. The deadline to apply is March 5.
Campbell said it’s unclear when the positions will be filled. He said it’s possible that he will have to name an interim fire chief and a second interim ECC director.
