While Harrisonburg city leaders say they’re sad to see Deputy Police Gabriel Camacho resign, they said they understand his need to be with his family.
But they were hoping incoming Police Chief Kelley Warner and Camacho, who is serving as interim chief, would make a great team.
“We were eager for that one-two punch,” city spokesman Michael Parks said Wednesday.
On Monday, Camacho announced his resignation.
Camacho cited family health concerns for stepping down.
“It’s a tough decision,” Camacho said during a Monday interview. “I envisioned being here a lot longer. I love the community. It was a very difficult decision to make. I’m needed at home. Family first.”
Parks said Camacho provided a 30-day notice, so he will be with the department when Warner begins her job on July 2.
Warner is coming from the Abington, Pa., police department, where she served as deputy chief.
“After she’s been here for a little bit and she has a chance to get her feet wet, he’ll be returning home to New Jersey,” Parks said of Camacho.
Camacho joined the department in December 2019 after Eric English, the previous chief, created a deputy chief position. Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey’s Camden County Police Department after 25 years of service.
He was an officer with the Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rates.
When English stepped down in September, Camacho filled in and became a finalist for the chief’s job.
Filling his spot as deputy chief will be up to Warner, Parks said.
But, he said, it’s up to her when she fills the position and whether it’s filled internally or externally.
“She can certainly move quickly or she can take time; that’s certainly up to her,” Parks said. “That is 100% up to whoever the police chief is. [City Manager Eric Campbell] puts people in these positions because he trusts they are the best person to make the calls.”
