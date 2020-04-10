The City of Harrisonburg is close to filling one of two vacant top public safety positions, but COVID-19 restrictions in multiple states that require people to stay-at-home could hinder filling the second position.
City spokesman Mike Parks said the new director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center could be named as early as next week.
“We're in the final stages,” Parks said. “We’re in the process of going over everything.”
He said the nationwide search has been narrowed down to three finalists. It’s unclear if any of the finalists are internal employees.
The joint position with Rockingham County has a salary range from $87,131.20 to $116,812.80. The position has been open since October, when the director took another position within the department.
Fire chief Ian Bennett was appointed to serve as interim ECC director. However, Bennett retired March 31.
On April 1, assistant city manager Ande Banks was named as interim ECC director while the city wraps up the hiring process for the full-time director.
While the ECC position appears to filled soon, filling Bennett’s spot might take a bit longer.
“We’re hoping to line up interviews, but we’re running up against some COVID-19 issues,” Parks said.
Parks said the search for the new chief will proceed, but it’s unclear how long it will take. He said the city is reviewing ways to conduct interviews via video.
Even if city officials are able to iron out a plan to proceed with interviews, it still might be tricky selecting a new chief without that person visiting the Friendly City.
“It’s a super vital position and it’s important we make the right decision,” Parks said. “[Bennett] wasn’t just a fire chief, he was a figure in the community. It’s important for them to come and see if this is going to be a place they fit.”
The hiring range listed for the chief’s job is $87,131.20 to $113,089.60. The person hired will oversee 102 employees.
Deputy fire chief Steve Morris is serving as the interim chief.
Parks said Morris has done an excellent job stepping up in the middle of a health crisis.
“He’s been a rock the last few weeks,” Parks said.
