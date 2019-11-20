Harrisonburg leaders confirmed Tuesday that the police department has hired a New Jersey police officer as the city’s first deputy chief.
City spokesman Michael Parks said Gabriel Camacho, a captain with the Camden County Police Department, will start as the No. 2 officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department on Dec. 16.
The Daily-News Record first reported the hire on Friday.
Camacho has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, first working with the Camden Police Department, then with the county, according to his LinkedIn page.
For the last five years, he has served as the department’s uniform operations commander.
Camacho will serve under Police Chief Eric English.
English, a former longtime Richmond police officer, has been the city’s top law enforcement officer since September 2018.
