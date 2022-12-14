Harrisonburg City Council wrapped up a nearly year-long conversation about how to spend its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Council held its fourth ARPA work session on Tuesday and voted to approve its funding plan, proposed by council member Chris Jones during the regularly-scheduled meeting.
Mayor Deanna Reed, Jones and council member Sal Romero voted to approve the plan. Council member Laura Dent voted to deny it.
The federal government awarded Harrisonburg $23.8 million in ARPA funds in two installments in June 2021 and June 2022.
Council previously spent $2 million on city employee retention to combat workforce shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and $700,000 to purchase the building for the city’s new homeless services shelter.
In addition to that, council obligated $5 million for a fifth fire station and $5 million in total for the homeless services shelter.
“We’re not at $23 million anymore, we’re at about $11 [million],” Reed said at the beginning of the ARPA work session.
The majority of discussed parks and recreation projects were approved, including the replacement of a kids castle at Purcell Park, which will cost $2.65 million.
Council slated $2.2 million for a splash pad and spray park addition at Ralph Sampson Park, to fulfill improvements plans that were set in 2008. The construction of the spray park would take two years and be located at the baseball field in front of the Lucy F. Simms Center, according to the proposed project report.
There were several proposed renovation projects listed for Smithland Road Soccer Complex, and council decided to move forward with a few of them.
About $875,000 will be used to add lighting to pads one, two and three of the athletic complex. Restrooms will be added to both the west and east side of the complex, totaling $1,435,000.
Westover Skate Park was also given $475,000 for improvements.
Council members disagreed over how much ARPA funding they wanted to give parks and recreation projects.
All members agreed that the projects at Purcell Park and Ralph Sampson Park were legacy projects that they wanted to fund. Dent, however, said she wanted to support those projects only and use the rest of ARPA funds elsewhere.
Dent proposed an ARPA spending plan toward the beginning of the work session, giving $3 million to housing projects, $800,000 to mental health and $1 million to childcare.
“In a nutshell, I can't in good conscience support a plan that has more in recreation, which is the bottom priority, than in housing, mental health and childcare combined,” Dent said at Tuesday’s work session.
Jones advocated for the parks and recreation projects, “because it covers absolutely every resident and quite honestly some county residents that use our parks and rec fields.”
Romero agreed, saying, “that place can be as healing as going to a therapist, to me at least, and to the people who come to the field.”
The approved plan also green-lights several street paving projects, at Kelley Street, Myrtle Street, Simms Avenue and Sterling Street, as well as a $566,000 sidewalk project on Sterling Street.
A total of $500,000 was put aside for childcare. Council members slated $400,000 for potential proposals that nonprofit and for-profit childcare services and preschools would apply for to receive funding for facility expansion, according to the city's ARPA proposed project report.
Another $100,000 was slated for potential proposals that new childcare providers would apply for, to help develop their business practices.
A potential small business assistance program was given $200,000; Jones said that money will help the businesses impacted by the pandemic.
A total of $2 million will be used to pilot a housing fund, which will award loans and grants to housing development projects.
About $125,000 was set aside for the city's ARPA grant program coordinator, Luke Morgan. City Manager Ande Banks noted this amount will be paid over time.
Council will meet for a second reading on Dec. 27, and if approved, the city will move forward with beginning to fund the projects, said Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
At the beginning of the work session, Reed said that she received several letters and emails about ARPA funding and wanted to make clear that the city funded local organizations during the pandemic through CARES Act grant funding.
Ande Banks said the city allocated nearly $2 million in 2020 to city organizations and nonprofits, “from everything from food assistance to housing and rental assistance, to assisting nonprofits who [were] hurting because of loss of revenue, loss of personnel.”
Money was given to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Mercy House, Skyline Literacy and Valley Open Doors, Banks said.
During the public hearing, Jo Benjamin, director of community impact at United Way of Harrisonburg, said that the city of Charlottesville partnered with the county of Albemarle to create a pot for community resources for financial relief with some ARPA funding.
“And over the course of the Cares Act, they committed about $700,000 and then doubled down on it and gave [$700,000] again, in the ARPA process, because the Cares Act didn't fix the pandemic,” Benjamin said Tuesday.
April Hepler, founder and director at Adagio House in Harrisonburg, also sent an email to City Council and city staff during the meeting, as she was with her sons and couldn't attend.
Hepler said that while spending time in outdoor recreation spaces is important for mental health, many people in the community can’t access them due to mental and physical disabilities.
“Please do not leave those with disabilities and their caregivers out of your conversations,” Hepler said in the email.
City staff held two public work sessions in August and September to get the community's input on how to use ARPA funds. A public survey went live in June to collect the same information. Several public input meetings were conducted by the city and local organizations in the spring.
"I don't know any of our colleagues around the state that had as robust of a process," Jones said. "I think this shows how integral we have been and in that we have made an effort to just focus on those popular areas that folks tend to gravitate toward."
