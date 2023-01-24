The idea of a park in downtown Harrisonburg has been tossed around in conversation for years, and on Tuesday night, City Council took a step toward making it a reality.
City Council approved city staff to collaborate with a local nonprofit, Build Our Park, to create a park in downtown Harrisonburg.
Erin Bishop, vice president of Build Our Park, presented the plan to Council for a potential park located next to Turner Pavilion on South Liberty Street.
Build Our Park is a private nonprofit group formed to build a downtown park in the city. The proposed park would be constructed with private donations, and eventually maintained by the city. Build Our Park has raised $285,000 so far, according to Bishop.
“Things that you might see happening on the Court Square grounds right now, you can envision these things taking place in this new plaza,” Bishop said.
The park would start to the south of Warren Street, including the gravel lot, and extend north to Bruce Street.
The city acquired the gravel lot in 2014 with the intention for it to be used as future park space, Bishop said.
The west border of the park would be Liberty Street and the Harrisonburg Electric Commission property line, and the east border would be the alley and park behind the municipal building.
An optional inclusion to the park would be the lawn behind the Smith House and the Community Foundation building.
Council member Chris Jones and Monica Robinson said that while they support the plan, they want to make sure it is equitable.
"What would it look like for any group to ask the same request with or without the same resources?" Jones said.
Brian Mancini, Harrisonburg's parks and recreation director, said that a project like this doesn't scare the department — but maintenance would need to be discussed.
The park is anticipated to be built in phases as funding is available. Phase 1 includes the grassy lot to the south of Turner Pavilion to Warren Street. Phase 2 would focus on the area north of Turner Pavilion, which currently includes a parking lot.
Acknowledging the farmers market that's held in Turner Pavilion, the paved parking area to the south and one, two-laned section to the north will stay open.
The remaining area will be green, open space available for festivals and play.
Previous councils have shown support for a downtown park, Bishop said.
Former city manager Eric Campbell brought an analyst in who concluded that a park behind city hall was not only feasible, but should be scaled bigger and with more amenities, Bishop said.
Bishop pointed out that the Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 Masterplan, commissioned by the city in 2020, recommends the city “build a destination downtown park to serve all ages and provide a range of programming.”
Build Our Park will return to City Council with an up-to-date report containing a detailed proposal and plans for approval, Bishop said.
"I'm looking forward to hearing what comes out of the conversations and I look forward to seeing what happens in future meetings," Jones said.
Boards and Commissions
After a closed session, City Council appointed Richard Baugh, former mayor, council member and planning commissioner, to Planning Commission. Baugh will replace Kathy Whitten, who resigned earlier this month.
Council also appointed Laurinda Peters to Board of Equalization. Michael Boland was appointed as an alternate member, who will step in if a board member has to miss a meeting.
Council tabled appointing the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority member as well as the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee member.
