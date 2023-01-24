Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.