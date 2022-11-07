Harrisonburg is looking for ways to improve traffic flow in the city.
On Tuesday, City Council will consider supporting an application for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant program, according to the resolution draft on the city website.
The grant would be used to study a combination of technology, including a signal control software called Centracs Edaptive, which is already being used on the Port Republic Road corridor.
Another product, Centracs Transit Priority, would be installed on transit buses to coordinate bus movement with traffic lights, keeping the vehicles on schedule.
The cost and benefits of implementing these technologies would be tested with this grant.
Council will also consider renaming the Office of Emergency Services to the Office of Emergency Management. The change allows the fire chief to name a deputy emergency management coordinator and clarify that the Office of Emergency Management is part of the fire department.
Council will also consider adopting a revised resolution on high-performance standards and solar requirements for city-owned buildings.
Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said the resolution is the same as the one presented last meeting, with a minor legal clarification.
The 2012 Virginia High Performance Building Act was amended in 2021 to apply these standards, which create new environmental guidelines regarding energy efficiency and use, to municipal buildings effective July 1.
Several special-use permits are on the agenda to be considered by council.
Smith Glass, a contractor specializing in custom commercial and residential glass and window installations, is seeking two special-use permits. The first will allow the business to operate at 26 Pleasant Hill Road. The second would allow reduced required parking for the property.
Margaret Morris applied for a special-use permit to run a short-term rental at 140 Ott St. in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. There will be no more than four guest rooms and no more than eight guests in the building at one time.
Robert and Havilah Alford are also seeking a special permit to operate a short-term rental in half of a duplex at 375 Broad St.
The applicant is the property owner, and his son, Bailey, plans to live permanently in the upper portion of the duplex and manage the short-term rental space below for up to six people.
Because Robert and Havilah Alford do not live on the property, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended denying the permit. Staff recommended both units of the duplex be available for long-term housing rather than short-term rentals.
A rezoning and special-use permit was requested by Mosby Opportunity Fund LLC. Approval of both applications would allow the developer to continue its plans of building five town homes located in Millwood Loop.
