Harrisonburg City Council approved — for a final time — its spending plan for the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds at its meeting Tuesday night.
At council’s last meeting on Dec. 13, members voted 3-1 to approve the plan, presented by council member Chris Jones in the preceding ARPA work session earlier that night.
The plan obligated the remainder of the city’s $23.8 million funds, about $11 million, to parks and recreation projects, street paving, child care assistance, housing and other city projects.
“The funds that we received from ARPA that we are dealing with at this present time were revenues that were lost [during COVID],” Jones said Tuesday, adding that the spending plan hit a diverse range of projects in the city.
Council member Laura Dent voted to deny the plan at the last meeting and held that decision Tuesday night.
“[For the] same reason I gave for voting against it before, I can’t in good conscience support the spending plan that puts more in recreation than in housing, childcare and mental health combined,” Dent said.
The other three council members disagreed.
“We got $2 million in a housing trust fund, and a homeless shelter,” Jones said. “If that doesn’t cover housing on both ends of the spectrum, I don’t know what else would.”
Dent said while certain housing areas are covered with the proposed plan, she wanted to support a permanent supportive housing project with ARPA funds, specifically the Commerce Village Annex.
Mayor Deanna Reed said it frustrates her when the public says council doesn’t take enough action to improve housing in the city. Reed said council has approved numerous development projects that developers haven’t yet begun.
Council member Sal Romero suggested reaching out to developers with stagnant projects, to see why they haven’t started.
Romero said Tuesday night that the current council — in addition to former council member George Hirschmann, who resigned in May due to health reasons — witnessed firsthand the struggles people endured during the pandemic.
“...People were coming to us as the elected officials — we were part of the process. So I believe that we committed ourselves to go through the process and finalize it to the best of our ability and knowledge,” Romero said.
Council previously obligated $5 million for the new low-barrier homeless services shelter and $5 million for a fifth fire station.
The spending plan gave about $7.6 million to parks and recreation projects, some of which council members described as “legacy projects” — such as the splash pad and spray park addition at Ralph Sampson Park and the replacement of Kids Castle at Purcell Park.
The approved plan green-lighted several street paving projects, at Kelley Street, Myrtle Street and Simms Avenue, as well as a $566,000 sidewalk project on Sterling Street.
Around $600,000 was set aside for childcare, for potential proposals that nonprofit and for-profit childcare services and preschools would apply for to receive funding for facility expansion, as well as proposals that new childcare providers would apply for.
A potential small business assistance program was given $200,000; Jones said that money will help businesses impacted by the pandemic.
A total of $2 million will be used to pilot a housing fund, which will award loans and grants to housing development projects.
Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said ARPA-funded projects are still in early stages of development. Some projects, such as street paving and park improvements, have been in the books longer and are further along. Projects pertaining to mental health might need more detailed conversations, Parks said.
Council allotted $400,000 for the city to request proposals from community organizations to increase access to affordable and equitable mental health care services for low-income families and individuals, according to the ARPA proposed projects report.
Romero’s Last Meeting
Tuesday night was Romero’s last meeting on City Council — he finished up a four-year term that began in 2019, as he did not seek re-election.
Romero’s wife Maria and two children, Daniel andJacqueline, watched from the audience as Jones presented a framed resolution that recognized Romero’s work as vice mayor.
Council members thanked Romero for his work on council and in other areas of the Valley, such as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission, the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board and more.
Romero said that ever since he became a legal citizen in 2004, he has committed himself to serving the community in any way possible. He said he will be available in the future if anyone in the community or on council want to reach out to him.
“We know you’ve got a lot to accomplish in the city,” Reed said. “And you will continue to serve — just in a different way.”
