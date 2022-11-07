Tuesday's City Council meeting has been moved to Wednesday, according to a press release.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Election Day, which is a state holiday. According to code of Virginia, governing body's meetings must be moved from legal holidays to the next day.
The meeting will still take place at 7 p.m. It will be held in room 11 in the lower level of City Hall, because the Harrisonburg Planning Commission has a scheduled meeting Wednesday in Council Chambers.
Those interested in attending the council meeting can park in the area of Turner Pavilion and follow signs to the lower level of City Hall.
Phoned-in public comments will not be available during this meeting, but people can post comments to the online agenda comment form on the city's website.
The meeting will not be livestreamed on the city website, but instead the city's Facebook page.
-- Staff Report
