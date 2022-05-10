Harrisonburg City Council approved a first reading of its proposed $335.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday and voted to increase council members' pay.
Council also approved a first reading of a plan to eliminate the $40 vehicle license fee and reduce the personal property tax rate by 35 cents to $3.15 for every $100 of assessed value. The changes were recommended by Harrisonburg Finance Director Larry Propst.
Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero and council members Chris Jones and Laura Dent voted for the items. Council member George Hirschmann was absent.
The ordinance increases the salary of each council member to $18,000 per year and the mayor's salary to $20,000.
Council members currently receive $12,000 annually, and the mayor earns $15,000. Salaries were last adjusted June 1, 2004, according to City Attorney Chris Brown.
Virginia code authorizes cities to set council members' salaries up to a maximum amount, as the locality grows in population. In 2004, Harrisonburg had an estimated population of 43,409. The most recent population estimate for the city is 55,220.
"Staff believe that it would be appropriate, after 19 years and more than 27% population growth at the current salaries, to adjust the mayor’s salary to $20,000 per year and the remaining members’ salaries to $18,000 per year," Brown wrote in city documents.
The new salary scales will be effective July 1, 2023.
Brown said other localities, including Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, have paid their council members the highest amount allowed under state code.
City Budget
Harrisonburg's charter requires its budget to be approved by May 31 each year. Two separate readings and approvals are required.
A second reading and final approval is expected May 24.
City staff's proposed $335.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, represents an increase of $40.9 million from the adopted 2022 fiscal year budget.
Forty-three percent of the budget is allotted to the general fund, which primarily funds police, fire, parks and recreation, planning and public works. School funds make up 35% of the proposed budget.
The proposed budget allots approximately $12.5 million for capital projects, which include a $6.3 million new public works building, $4.9 million for water and sewer infrastructure, $3.9 million for seven new transit buses and two paratransit buses, and $1.75 million for a new ladder truck.
A 3% compensation increase for all full-time and eligible part-time employees, and an additional 2% raise for first responders, is included in the budget.
Community Contributions
Before the regular meeting Tuesday, City Council held a work session to discuss and approve community contributions for the upcoming fiscal year.
The total amount approved by City Council for the upcoming year is $500,900 to 37 different local organizations.
Of that, $29,750 is allocated to First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence. Mercy House will get $28,000.
Organizations that will receive $25,000 are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Court Square Theater, the Harrisonburg and Rockingham Child Day Care Center, the Northeast Neighborhood Association, On the Road Collaborative, Second Home Learning Center and Way to Go.
Special-Use Permits
In other business, council approved a request from Bradley Cohen, who sought a special-use permit for a short-term rental in a detached garage behind his property at 293 Newman Ave.
Cohen, a Realtor, said he would convert the detached garage into a living space with a kitchenette without a stove.
At a Planning Commission meeting April 13, Chair Brent Finnegan and commissioners Adriel Byrd, Dent — council representative — and James Orndoff voted to recommend approval. Commissioners Kathy Whitten, Donna Armstrong and Richard Baugh opposed the request.
City staff recommended approval, but suggested Planning Commission or City Council revoke the permit if the property "would become a nuisance."
Jones noted Cohen's job as a Realtor, and said it would be "counterproductive" for Cohen to not be a good Airbnb operator. He also said the city has never had to revoke a short-term rental permit because staff does not receive complaints.
"I totally just flat out trust him to do this," Jones said.
Council also approved a special-use permit from Devon Lane LLC allowing reduced parking areas at 716 and 722 Foley Road.
The governing body also approved a request to close a public alley between East Fairview Avenue and Port Republic Road.
