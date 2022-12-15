Harrisonburg City Council approved a development Tuesday that would build 60 town houses and up to 34 apartments in the city’s north end, despite city staff voicing some reservations about the project.
Northside LLC, Joseph Moore and Linda Moore applied for a rezoning, two special-use permits and a public street right of way closure. The project would be located along the southwest side of the Mount Clinton Pike, west of North Main Street, between Mount Clinton Pike and Wilson Avenue.
City staff said the site could be used for a denser housing project, Adam Fletcher, director of planning and community development, said.
“If this area gets developed with smaller scale town homes — but then the adjacent properties are much grander, much larger — it doesn’t work cohesively together and that’s really some of our concern,” Fletcher said during the meeting.
Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission voted 3-3 on motions supporting the plan during a Nov. 9 meeting. Laura Dent, City Council’s representative on the commission, abstained because she was attending a council meeting elsewhere in City Hall when the project was proposed.
Dent said during Tuesday’s meeting that the proposed development project seemed like the ideal density size for that part of town — a taller and more dense complex would stick out. Council members nodded in agreement.
Fletcher said the applicants compromised with city staff to include more open green space, trees and a shared-use path within the development.
The project includes closing portions of Wilson Avenue’s right of way in exchange for land that developers would give to the city for a shared-use path constructed along Mount Clinton Pike.
At the Planning Commission meeting, the applicant requested special-use permits under the condition that construction would begin within 36 months of the approval date, Fletcher said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Quinton Callahan, project representative, offered to knock it down to 24 months when council member Chris Jones expressed concern.
Callahan said the project is about homeownership. The applicants originally wanted only town homes in the project, but included the 34 apartments because city staff wanted more density, he said.
While there’s retail on the north end of town, no other housing project has been proposed over there, Callahan said.
Mayor Deanna Reed said council has been talking about putting housing in the north end of the city for a while.
“Now this land has been vacant since I’ve been in the city 34 years,” Romero said. “So I don’t know how much longer this land could continue to be vacant.
All council members said they wanted to pursue this project rather than wait for a potentially denser project to come through.
“Hoping for the best and sort of dreaming that the next investors will come with the perfect project … I don’t know if we have the time to wait,” Romero said.
Crime in the City
Also at the meeting, Kelley Warner, police chief of Harrisonburg Police Department, introduced six new officers of the department to City Council.
Officers’ friends and family sat in the audience as Warner introduced and explained the background of each new member.
Ande Banks, city manager, noted that he saw eight new recruits entering the police academy Tuesday morning.
Warner also gave an update on crime in Harrisonburg over the last four years, which City Council previously requested.
According to data from HPD’s reported crimes over the last four years, crime trends have gone down slightly since 2018 and stayed pretty consistence over the years.
“Like many crimes across the country, in the nation, when a high profile crime occurs, that causes alarm in the community,” Warner said. “And unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of those in the past couple of months.”
Warner said the highest number of crimes committed in Harrisonburg are crimes against property, like burglary, shoplifting and robbery.
“That’s the most of the crimes that our folks are dealing with consistently,” Warner said.
Property crimes had 56 less reported cases than last year. Crimes against society, which includes violations such as drugs, prostitution and weapons, had 34 less cases than last year.
Crimes against person, which includes offenses such as murder, kidnapping and rape, had 27 more reported cases than last year, according to HPD statistics.
Jones said he knows some crimes, specifically crimes against persons, can go unreported. Warner acknowledged that is a problem, and said HPD is working with Michael Parks, city spokesperson, to create a public guide on how to obtain a police report.
“We’re gonna have to make it simpler for our community to be able to get that, because it does seem to be a rub,” Warner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.