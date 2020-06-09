City Council voted to reduce the $281 million budget it passed on May 26 in response to the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at its Tuesday meeting.
Revenues are expected to drop by $6 million due to the pandemic, according to City Manager Eric Campbell.
The total budget reductions are $11.2 million, or 4% of the previously adopted $281 million budget. The general fund will decrease by $5.1 million, just over 4% of the fund.
Campbell said more changes to the budget may be necessary in the future to keep the city on solid economic footing if revenues continue to trend down further than anticipated.
“We do hope we don’t have to come back to you, but, of course, this is a work in progress,” he said.
Campbell said staff will continue to review the revenue situation month by month.
“But based on the information we have available right now, this is our best guess of where we’re going to land in 2021,” Campbell said.
The school fund will drop from $88.5 million to to $85.5 million, with the largest hit to instruction, slated to lose nearly $2 million, according to city documents. The school nutrition fund will remain untouched at $4.5 million.
Also untouched is the city’s community contributions to nonprofits.
The public safety budget is slated to decrease from $27 million to $26.3 million, according to city documents.
The 1.5% cost of living adjustment previously slated to go into effect for city employees on July 1 has been axed, as part of the cost-controlling measure.
There will also be a reduction of $215,235 for government administration expenses, or 1.89% of the city’s spending on the functions, according to city documents.
During the meeting, City Council also approved a new fee structure for refuse collection to be $24 a month for residents, including the $11 month solid waste management fee and removing a $10 a month credit. Commercial options would also be changed to range from $31 to $331 a month, including the $11 solid waste management fee.
The changes will take effect on Jan. 1.
The new fees are a slight reduction from previous rates as the city no longer offers “all-in-one” collection of recyclables and trash due to the decline in the recycling industry.
Council also approved a supplemental appropriation of $2.3 million for the city to purchase the 2.52-acre parcel on which the former Pano’s Restaurant and Lounge operated on South Main Street as part of the construction of the new high school.
The city approved the sale agreement in its Jan. 28 meeting and a bond resolution at its Feb 11. meeting, according to city documents.
City Attorney Chris Brown said in January the work and changes for the high school would cost the city $1.5 million in right of way expenses. When work is done on the parcel, Brown said in January, staff would look to “recoup a substantial part of the $2.2 million instead of spending upwards of $1.5 million.”
During public comment, callers discussed current events regarding police and reform, as well as workers and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other news, City Council reappointed Kira Newman to the Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Policy and Management Team, which handles programs for at-risk youth, according to the city’s website.
