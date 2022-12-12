On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council will consider a potential development project of 60 town houses and up to 34 apartments that saw a split vote from Planning Commission.
The project would be built along the southwest side of Mount Clinton Pike and Wilson Avenue. Northside LLC, Joseph Moore and Linda Moore applied for the rezoning, two special-use permits and a public street right of way closure.
The city’s Planning Commission disagreed on the project at its Nov. 9 meeting. While some liked the idea of home ownership, committee members argued over whether this project is the best option to maximize density for that location.
City staff said they are concerned about what precedent the project would set for development in that area, which is mostly undeveloped.
ARPA Funds
Before the regularly scheduled meeting, council members will meet for a fourth work session at 5:30 p.m. to talk about what projects will be funded with the rest of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
At the last work session on Nov. 22, City Council discussed potential projects for an hour and a half, but did not take any action.
The city received nearly $24 million in ARPA funds, and has spent $2 million on city employee retention and $700,000 on purchasing the building for the city’s new homeless services shelter.
Potential projects will support five priority areas that council adopted on Oct. 11 — mental health, neighborhood improvements, child care, affordable housing and community spaces.
While the city has already obligated a potential $4.3 million for the homeless shelter, council member Chris Jones advocated for funding the shelter during its first year of operation at the last work session. City officials and other council members disagreed, saying that using one-time money could forestall the facility’s operating cost.
Around $4.2 million was suggested for the construction of Harrisonburg’s fifth fire station, according to a request for supplemental appropriation on the city’s website.
At the Nov. 22 work session, members disagreed on how much they should fund parks and recreation projects, specifically at Ralph Sampson Park, Purcell Park and Smithland Athletic Complex. Council penciled in $6.7 million to use on these, and other, parks and recreation projects.
Members agreed on a potential $2 million for a housing assistance program that would award funding in the form of loans and grants to potential housing development projects.
Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said these numbers are “the sketch” of what city officials are looking to use ARPA funding on. Tuesday’s work session could change those numbers.
Also On The Agenda
City Council will also consider applications from Mosby Opportunity Fund, LLC, to continue its plans of building five town homes in the Millwood Loop off of West Mosby Road.
Six new Harrisonburg police officers will be introduced to City Council on Tuesday, and a report about crime in Harrisonburg from 2018-2022 will be presented.
While offenses and arrests have fluctuated the last few years, they decreased overall this year from 2018, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department’s reported crimes.
Crimes against person, which includes offenses such as murder, kidnapping and rape, had 27 more reported cases than last year, according to HPD statistics.
Property crimes had 56 less reported cases than last year. Crimes against society, which includes violations such as drugs, prostitution and weapons, had 34 less cases than last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.