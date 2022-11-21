City Council will hold its third work session to discuss Harrisonburg’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding on Tuesday. The 5:30 p.m. session will take place right before a 7 p.m. regular City Council meeting.
The federal government awarded Harrisonburg $23.8 million in ARPA funds in two installments in June 2021 and June 2022.
Round three of the ARPA discussion will highlight specific projects listed in each priority area — mental health, neighborhood improvements, child care, affordable housing and community spaces.
Council adopted these priority areas on Oct. 11.
The ARPA project summary sheet, listed on the city’s website, provides an estimated cost, description and expected timeline for some proposed projects, while others do not have details outlined.
Improving neighborhoods was the city’s highest priority, with 19 projects identified, including street paving and drainage work in the Northeast neighborhood.
Several sidewalk improvements are listed, with North Main Street being the most expensive at $5.6 million. The project would construct sidewalks on the west side of North Main Street from Charles Street to Mount Clinton Pike and add bike lanes in both directions on North Main Street.
The proposal lists $400,000 for mental health but does not identify any specific programs or organizations to receive funding.
Community assistance through nonprofits is listed as a project with no funding amount given. If funded, the city could funnel ARPA money through nonprofits to provide food assistance and meet other needs.
Another project would spend $1 million to increase access to affordable child care by allowing non- and for-profit agencies to apply for grants, with priority given to low-income residents.
Under affordable housing, a domestic violence shelter and substance abuse peer recovery housing were listed without proposed budgets.
Another option is to provide $5 million in loans and grants to housing development projects.
Under community spaces, projects include new futsal courts, a splash pad at Ralph Sampson Park, lighting and other improvements at Smithland Athletic Complex, and replacing the Kids Castle at Purcell Park.
Council has spent about a year collecting input from the community about how the city should spend its ARPA money.
City Council had two work sessions in August and September. At an October meeting, Ande Banks, city manager, suggested another ARPA work session.
Results from the community engagement sessions are listed on the City Council website.
Homeless Services Center Update
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, officials will give an update on the homeless services center project. Architects from MTFA Architecture, located in Arlington, and mechanical and electrical engineers from 2RW, with offices in Charlottesville and Fairfax, are working on the project.
Civil engineers from Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio, located in Harrisonburg, are also involved.
The new shelter will be at 1111 N. Main St. on a 3.68-acre property. The 6,730-square-foot, two-story building has a bus stop located directly in front and another farther down the road, according to a project update on the City Council website.
The facility will serve as an overnight, low-barrier emergency shelter with 100 beds and a daytime drop-in center, operating 365 days a year.
The sleeping quarters, showers and bathrooms are planned to be completed and open by Nov. 1. Everything else should be done by Sept. 1.
Bidding is scheduled to take place in April, with construction is slated to begin in May.
City Council will vote Tuesday on how to fund the project.
Council has committed ARPA money to the project, and $700,000 was spent on purchasing the property.
Also On The Agenda
Council will consider a supplemental appropriation of $1.9 million for two projects at the Public Safety Building.
About $420,000 will be used for elevators, and $1.5 million will be used to ensure the building meets Virginia Energy Conservation and Environmental Standards.
Last on the agenda, council will consider appointing a new member to the Harrisonburg Electric Commission.
The new member will replace Hobey Bauhan, who will no longer be eligible to serve when his second three-year term ends on Dec. 31.
Quinton Callahan, Abe Shearer and Jennifer Shirkey were nominated by the commission.
At its Nov. 9 meeting, council member Laura Dent requested more time to interview the candidates, and council agreed to revisit the topic on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.