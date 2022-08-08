Presentations may be the focus of Harrisonburg City Council’s Tuesday meeting.
Brenda Turner, a manager at Baker Tilly, will be giving a presentation on the city’s classification and compensation study. As part of the fiscal 2023 budget, city officials entered a contract with Baker Tilly to create a compensation philosophy for the city to use in the future.
Baker Tilly, a national public accounting and consulting firm, is in the data collection phase of its study, according to city documents.
Through August and September, Baker Tilly will complete a market assessment and job evaluation of city positions, according to the presentation. A summary of work and minimum qualifications will be included for each benchmark position, and researchers will analyze and collect benefits and pay practice information.
Then, Baker Tilly will review job titles and examine if the nature and level of work is appropriately reflected. Researchers may make recommendations for adjustments, consolidations, new classifications or additional position levels, according to the presentation.
A final report is expected to be presented to city officials in October or November, according to Baker Tilly.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Ann Cundy, transportation director for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, will give an update on the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization 2045 Long Range Plan, according to the agenda.
The CSPDC is now in phase two of the plan, which focuses on gathering feedback on a list of proposed transportation projects, known as the draft “universe of projects.”
A survey is available at hrvampo.org/lrtp, and is open until Sept. 16.
In Harrisonburg, some proposed projects include installing a sidewalk on the west side of U.S. 11 from Charles Street to Mount Clinton Pike, and putting bike lanes on both sides of that section of road. Sidewalks would also be installed on the south side of Vine Street, from North Main Street to Harris Gardens.
Improvements on Country Club Road are also proposed, including building a three-lane road with a center turn lane, and constructing a sidewalk and shared-use path from the Interstate 81 bridge to East Market Street. The project also includes a roundabout at the Keezletown Road intersection.
Harrisonburg City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 409 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
