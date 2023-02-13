Tuesday’s Harrisonburg City Council meeting has been long-awaited for several city residents and officials.
The proposed Bluestone Town Center, which received a unanimous recommendation for approval from the city’s Planning Commission, will be considered by council on Tuesday.
The 897-unit affordable housing development complex is being proposed on an 89-acre plot of land at the corner of Erickson Avenue and Garbers Church Road.
Many have voiced their opinions about the project. Local organizations and nonprofits, homeowners near the site, and residents of Harrisonburg spoke at the Jan. 17 planning commission meeting, at other city meetings and sent opinion letters to the city.
Other News
Council will also consider adopting a resolution of support to construct new bike lanes in downtown Harrisonburg.
The project, which would be funded by a RAISE grant through the Department of Transportation, would reconfigure U.S. 11 to Liberty Street and Noll Drive, to replace a vehicle lane with a two-way separated bike lane between the intersection of Main Street and Noll Drive. Traffic signals would be added to intersections to accommodate the new lanes.
A shared-use path would be constructed to connect the new bicycle lanes with the existing Bluestone Trail that begins on the James Madison University’s campus.
Other transportation improvements would be made along the corridor, such as installing curb bump outs, replacing curb ramps and crosswalks, and rebuilding sidewalk at two locations. The project would also reconfigure the intersection of South Main Street, Liberty Street and Grattan Street to improve safety. A northbound bike lane would be created on South Main Street between MLK Jr. Way and Grattan Street.
Council will also consider adopting a resolution of support for a planning study that would evaluate key roads in Harrisonburg and if they could support bike lanes and sidewalks.
The study would also be funded by a RAISE grant through the Department of Transportation.
