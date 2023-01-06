Harrisonburg's new City Council will be put to the test when it meets Tuesday.
In response to three addiction recovery homes exceeding the amount of people allowed, but being legally protected to do so, council members will decide how they want to move forward with the case.
The properties, located at 760 Collicello St., 339 W. Water St. and 69 Middlebrook St., have exceeded the amount of unrelated people legally allowed to live in a single-family home, according to the city. The properties are owned by local landlords but operate through an organization called Oxford House, Inc., which helps people recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.
At a Sept. 13 meeting, council directed city staff to prepare an amendment to create a “group home” use in residential districts, as a potential solution.
It would amend the city's zoning ordinance to create and define a new use named "Cooperative Sober Living Residence" to be allowed by special-use permit in certain zoning districts.
However, special-use permits require a public hearing. Several Planning Commission members pointed out at its Dec. 14 meeting that residents living under Oxford House would have to attend those hearings and could be publicly stigmatized for their addictions.
Planning Commission recommended denial 7-0.
“We support the sobriety housing, but we think the special-use is the wrong way to go, because of the public stigmatizing,” Laura Dent, council member and Planning Commission liaison, said Dec. 14.
City staff first became aware that 760 Collicello St. was an Oxford House in 2019, learned of 339 West Water St. in December 2019, and then of 69 Middlebrook St. in May 2022, according to city documents. Notices of violation letters were sent to the property owners in 2020. The violations went unresolved until May 2022.
On July 17, 2020, Stephen Polin, general counsel for Oxford House, requested the city make reasonable accommodation under the Federal Fair Housing Act — which protects people with disabilities, including addiction — to increase the number of unrelated people allowed in a single-family home.
Under the Fair Housing Act, it is discrimination to refuse to make a reasonable accommodation that would give a handicapped person equal opportunity to use a residence, according to city documents. If council denies the amendment, the city will have to choose another route.
Council will also consider a request to standardize all rezoning and special-use signs placed on properties.
The Harrisonburg Subdivision Ordinance requires signs to be posted on properties associated with rezonings, special-use permits, zoning variances and for zoning appeals. City staff wants one design for all posted signs, to have them professionally made, and to use signs that would be easier to install.
Planning Commission 5-2 recommended approval of the ordinance amendments.
