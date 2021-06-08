PALMYRA — For Dillon Taylor, it was something he'd been waiting for.
As a freshman, the Spotswood thrower quickly established himself as one of the city/county's best but then lost his sophomore season due to COVID-19.
"I have been waiting since my freshman year to go to states," Taylor said.
It turns out the junior will do just that after winning the boys' discus throw and finishing fourth in the shot put at the Region 3C outdoor track and field championships at Fluvanna County High School on Tuesday.
"I felt pretty good about it," Taylor said. "I still need to work on some things but other than that, it was an overall good performance."
The Trailblazers (35) finished sixth as a team on the boys' side, well behind champion Western Albemarle (106). Waynesboro (29) was eighth while Fort Defiance (27) was ninth and Broadway (14) finished in 11th overall.
On the girls side, Turner Ashby (37) finished sixth behind champion Heritage Lynchburg (104). Spotswood (24) was eighth while Broadway (12) was 10th.
It was the individual performances that shined, though, as freshman Raevin Washington won gold for the TA girls with an impressive high jump of 5-foot-4.
"I'm very surprised that I've made it this far, in all honesty," Washington said. "The competition was good. I'm very excited to go to states. I tried my hardest to get fourth, but I got first. If I can do that at states, that would be amazing."
Only the top four individuals and top four relays advance to the state meet.
"I'm ecstatic to be advancing to states for the third, and final, time," said Knights senior Becca Shiflet, who was second in 100 hurdles. "I'm beyond blessed to be going with my best friends on the 4x100 relay. The opportunity to go to Liberty shows how much our hard work has paid off and that none of us are done yet."
The TA girls 4x100 relay team of Shiflet, Sidney Early, Avrie Shifflett, and Addie Riner finished third. Early also finished fourth in the pole vault for the Knights while Katie Miller earned a third-place finish in the shot put.
For the Spotswood girls, Taylor Myers was second in the 1600 and won the 3200.
"I felt pretty good about how I did today," Myers said. "I was running for place, so my times weren't [personal records] but I was happy with it. I'm very excited to advance to the state meet. That was my biggest goal for this year."
Ella Somers was third in the high jump for Broadway while Eliza Dana was fourth in the 800. The Fort Defiance girls 4x800 relay team of Abigail Riddle, Delaney Stogdale, Dagon Wheeler and Gabby Niculescu aslo finished in third place.
On the boys' side, Fort's 4x800 relay team of Luke Mason, Ashton Moyers, Nathan Shifflett and Ramsey Corbin, unsurprisingly, brought home gold.
Corbin also finished second in the 800 while Shifflett finished fourth for FDHS.
Seth Harding was second in the 1600 for Spotswood while the 4x800 relay team of Harding, Ross Iudica, Russell Kramer and Dylam Lam was second.
"I'm pretty thrilled to advance to the state meet," Harding said. "I plan to get some good rest next week and, hopefully, working on my finishing kick."
Walker Knicely finished third in the pole vault for the Broadway boys while Evan Armentrout continued to impress with a third-place finish in the 400.
"I'm very excited for states," Armentrout said. "This will probably be the last meet I ever run. I'm going to give it everything I have."
For city/county athletes, the idea of performing at the state meet is something most have dreamed of and very few have had the chance to actually do.
For Taylor, now that he's there, he's going to continue to give it his all.
"I want to win the shot put and discus," Taylor said. "I will work as hard as I can in both events."
