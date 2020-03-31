Sure, the feeling was special. It always is, according to Catherine Orndorff.
But when the East Rockingham senior finished her last toss of 38-03.00 and was declared the champion in the shot put at the Virginia High School League Class 2 indoor track and field championships at Roanoke College in February, she had no idea that it would be the last time she ever threw at the high school level.
"My dedication to the sport, for sure, got me this title," said Orndorff, who also has a state ring from the outdoor season as a junior. "Considering we just had outdoor stripped from us, indoor was the last time I competed as a high school [athlete]. Putting what time I could into indoor track now seems more special than ever. I couldn't be more grateful."
The city/county brought home four individual state titles this year. Orndorff won the shot put at the Class 2 level while Harrisonburg's David Beck won the 1000 at the Class 5 championships and Broadway's Yates Hall (high jump) and Spotswood's Mary Milby (1000) both brought home gold in Class 3.
For three of the four — Beck is a junior — it unexpectedly became their final achievements as high school athletes. Understandably, that made the wins that much more special considering the circumstances in the world at the moment.
"Winning the state title in the high jump is something that I never imagined I could do and I'm very proud of the accomplishment," Hall said. "I've been high jumping since I was a freshman and to cap it off with a state title is obviously rewarding. Having some success certainly makes all of the effort worth it."
Beck added: "It’s surreal. Last year I came in last at states for the 1600 and scratched the 1000. This season, I came in with really good strength and base training which helped to propel me towards having my most successful season yet. It means the world to me. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of but never thought would actually happen."
For Milby, winning the 1000 was a pleasant surprise. She won the 500 a year ago but took extra time trying to learn how to run the 1000 at the perfect pace and become as successful as she was.
"I was really determined to improve my 1000 as much as I could," Milby said. "My times in junior year for this event were nowhere near what I knew I could produce and I wanted to prove that not only to myself but to my competition as well. The efforts I had in outdoor season for the 800 and the times I ran at practice really motivated me to perform well and go on the offensive at these indoor meets. I believe that although I didn't actually win the 1000 until the championship race, I definitely showed that I still had room to improve and that I was dedicated to something that meant a lot to me. It certainly made all of those races and all of the training it took to get there worth every moment. I could see that the effort I put in was directly giving me something in return."
After capturing her second state gold, Milby said this year's felt different. Not just because outdoor season is now gone due to COVID-19, but also because it showed her she can run a variety of different races — a great trait to have as she continues her running career at James Madison next year.
Much like Milby, Beck is a runner on the boys' side that has had quite a bit of success in both track and field and cross country. After winning his first-ever state title, he said it made the previous work worth it and motivated him to get more state victories in the future.
"Winning topped off all my hard work throughout the past summer and cross country season," Beck said. "I spent more time lifting and focusing on form. I saw improvement in cross country, but I really saw it come indoor season. I was up there with some of the best runners, but I felt as though I always came up short. It was one of the most exhilarating and validating feelings when I finally won that state title. Running is super tough mentally so getting that sense of fulfillment and accomplishment is important to keep you motivated."
"Last year, it was more surprising to me to win a state championship because I had never competed in a state meet before," Milby said. "However, my mindset going into this season's race was a lot more focused and I felt like I had more to prove. I had high hopes for my times for indoors coming off my outdoor season. Mid-distance is a newer field to me, so it made the fact that I could compete successfully more important to me as an athlete. It was more exciting to know that I could handle a completely different type of race. Because I wanted to win and knew that I had the potential to, as opposed to last year where I was more waiting to see what would happen. I felt like it made the stakes higher and the personal reward greater."
Prior to COVID-19 forcing the VHSL to eliminate spring sports, Orndorff said she felt more determined than ever to get a third state title this spring. Hall said he thought back to when the Gobblers won a team title in the outdoor season during 2018 and had hoped to do so again this year.
"I felt more prepared and anticipatory for the outdoor season than I ever had," Orndorff said. "I was overwhelmingly excited to start going to practices and just doing what I told. Now that's all over."
The fact that outdoor season won't happen pains Orndorff and it's evident by the way she talks about the subject. But as she now prepares to throw at the college level next season — she's undecided on where at this point — she said she can at least have some comfort knowing her final prep throw was a historic one.
"Winning another title for shot put was basically a dream come true," Orndorff said. "Winning the title just fueled my love for the sport."
