Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The eighth installment takes a look at girls soccer.
When COVID-19 forced the Virginia High School League to cancel the spring sports season, it left many wondering about what could have been?
There was a lot of talk about how good area baseball would be as a whole. Softball around the city/county is almost always strong. Oh, and the region has thrived on bringing home state gold in track and field in recent years.
But one sport that perhaps got overlooked when talking about special potential this spring was girls soccer. Several Valley District teams were on the rise, East Rockingham looked improved and Eastern Mennonite was a team shaping up for a run at a state championship.
Now, those storylines will wait a year as we turn our attention toward 2021.
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch this year:
Ashley Acosta-Iscoa, Harrisonburg, Senior
As one of the area's best young talents, the senior has shown growth throughout her career and is set to have a huge season in her final year with the program.
Meredith Bowers, Turner Ashby, Senior
The Turner Ashby senior will not only provide leadership and stability for the Knights as the city/county's best goalkeeper but is one of the best overall athletes in the area.
Abby Clayton, East Rockingham, Senior
The midfielder was one of East Rockingham's best players in 2019 and will be set to be the leader of the Eagles next year as one of the area's top overall players.
Breanna Coleman, East Rockingham, Junior
As another talented underclassmen for the Eagles, the junior midfielder should help booster an East Rock defense and bring more wins to an improving program.
Loretta Dredger, Spotswood, Senior
As another one of Spotswood's talented seniors, the defender should be amongst the area's best and help lead a relatively young Trailblazers squad in 2021.
Sarah Drooger, Eastern Mennonite, Freshman
The talented newcomer known for her field vision and touch on the ball will take over the reins from Ava Galgano in the middle and brings a high soccer IQ to a team loaded with talent.
Ainslee Fortner, Spotswood, Senior
After showing improvement throughout each season of her career with Spotswood, the senior will be a key leader for a team looking to rebuild.
Faith Jones, Broadway, Senior
The talented midfielder shined as a sophomore in 2019 and will be one of the area's best at her position when returning to action as a senior next season.
Olivia Kauffman, Broadway, Senior
The senior defender is a leader for the Gobblers but also has become known for her surefooted and strong abilities at her position throughout her career.
Olivia King, Harrisonburg, Junior
The talented junior was set for a breakout year this season as a sophomore and will likely emerge as a leader next year for a talented Blue Streaks squad.
Hannah Lovinger, Turner Ashby, Senior
The talented midfielder is one of the hardest-working players on the Turner Ashby roster and has become one of the area's best at her position.
Halie Mast, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
The multi-sport standout for the Flames has a knack for coming up with the ball, one of the highest motors on the team and a soft enough touch to make her a solid distributor.
Cecilia Mendoza, Spotswood, Senior
The midfielder is expected to take on a big role for the Trailblazers as a senior after showing promise in recent years and could be the team's best player.
Amelia Mitchell, Harrisonburg, Senior
As a multi-sport standout for Harrisonburg, the senior is one of the city/county's best goalkeepers and will be key to the Blue Streaks' chances at a deep postseason run.
Bree Mitchell, Broadway, Senior
The creative senior forward is a leader for the Gobblers with her positive attitude and blue-collar approach but is also one of their best players on the field.
Grace Mowery, Turner Ashby, Senior
After serving as the team's leading scorer in 2019, the senior has speed and a nose for the goal, which had her poised for a huge year as a leader for the Knights next year.
Avery Nussbaum, Eastern Mennonite, Junior
The experienced forward has the speed and touch to dominate on the edge, a strong enough left foot to put defenders under pressure and will be looked upon to carry some of the scoring load for EMHS.
Olivia Simpkins, East Rockingham, Junior
The talented defender was expected to take on a big role as a sophomore and could be one of the city/county's top players in 2021 with improvement.
