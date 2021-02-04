When Donnie Coleman put his head on his pillow Wednesday night, the 48-year-old said he immediately felt a sense of excitement and eagerness that he hasn’t felt since he was a kid waiting for his gifts during the holiday season.
“It was like Christmas Eve last night,” the 11th-year East Rockingham football coach said Thursday. “I just couldn’t sleep.”
On Thursday, a football season that will be unlike any other in Virginia High School League history kicked off as a majority of prep teams around the state opened up preseason training camp for the condensed spring season.
That included the five city/county schools — Broadway, East Rock, Harrisonburg, Spotswood and Turner Ashby — and after the VHSL announced in July that football wouldn’t occur in the fall, those programs are just grateful to play at all.
“Once we get inside those lines, things will feel a lot more normal,” fifth-year Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett said. “Yes, we’ll have masks on, but we can play football. It’s the first time that we’ve been able to play since last season. That’s exciting for us to get back to. I think the kids are excited for that and it’ll give them a sense of normalcy, too.”
It’s a year unlike any other and it starts with the five city/county schools carrying over a mask requirement that Rockingham County Public Schools implemented for the winter sports season. Athletes will be required to wear masks during practice and games, but Blue Streaks first-year coach Josh Carico said that won’t be a problem.
Perhaps that’s because athletes at HHS have even more eagerness to return to their respective sports for the second season of the VHSL’s Championship +1 athletic calendar after the school board canceled winter sports in December.
“No mask, no football,” said Carico. “That’s the big thing we have to harp on this season. If we have to be the mask police this year, we will be. We want to play football and if that’s what we have to do, that’s what we are going to do.”
The schedule will consist of each team playing six regular-season games with four teams advancing to the regional playoffs and the four winners then moving on to the state semifinals. Any team that does not qualify for their respective regional playoff can play an additional game against another non-playoff team at the end of the season.
The first games of year actually fall on a Monday when Spotswood travels to Turner Ashby and East Rockingham hits the road to take on Broadway on Feb. 22. That is a result of the VHSL implementing a policy that states teams must have at least 15 practices before their first game, meaning most teams are practicing almost daily until that night.
“It’s a balance,” Coleman said of trying to maintain a routine while following the COVID protocols in place. “I’m not going to lie. I’ve become frustrated at times and I think everybody has. As you get closer and you see the kids excitement, it seems like I get frustrated when I’m by myself. When I get around the kids, it’s like, ‘OK. This is why we’re doing this.’ It’s just so different, but you know what? I’ll sacrifice all of that to get on the field and play a game.”
That’s arguably the biggest challenge each squad will face this season, despite the rigorous schedules in place. Athletes from the county schools have witnessed during the winter season just how quickly games can be lost and football coaches are hoping that helps motivate athletes to stay even safer during the upcoming “fall” season.”
“My main message is to have fun and make sure we do things the right way,” Shifflett said. “We want to have a long season and play in a lot of games. We have to stay diligent, though, and do the things we have to do to stay safe so that we can have as many games as we can. I know all of the guys are biting at the bit to play games.”
As a result of not starting the season until February, there are a lot of differences in the circumstances surrounding practices and games than football coaches have dealt with before. From waiting for athletes to join their team due to long postseason runs in winter sports or the frigid temperatures as camp opened up, it’s a situation unlike any other.
While most teams were able to clear off their practice fields in advance of Thursday’s practices and some even opted to go inside, Broadway went a different route and practice in the snow still on the ground from last weekend’s storm.
“I’m thrilled, excited,” Gobblers second-year coach Danny Grogg said. “It tells us a lot about where our team is going to be this year when I let them decide if we’re going to practice inside or outside on the first day and they say, ‘Coach, let’s go in the snow.’ I think they’re ready to go and this practice right here is one they’re never going to forget. They’ve been ready to go since June. I think there’s going to be excitement all around the Valley for a few weeks.”
One unique, and perhaps positive, addition from this year’s condensed schedule is that East Rockingham will play a Valley District slate. The Eagles will face all four city/county teams along with Waynesboro for the first time ever.
The Eagles and Trailblazers have been the two most successful programs the last two seasons and both reached their respective regional championships a year ago. The Knights, however, are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2014 and return a load of talent. Harrisonburg, meanwhile, has found a renewed sense of energy under Carico and his staff while Grogg insists that the Gobblers have grown up from a one-win campaign a year ago.
“I think I learned a lot in my first year,” Grogg said. “I dealt with a lot of unusual circumstances that I’d like to leave in the past, but I like to think that year with all the struggles and the ups and downs has made me a better coach. It’s made our staff stronger, our kids want it a little more. I’ve learned a lot, too. I think all of those things helped prepare us for a year like we’re having. We’re a lot more prepared for that and what’s to come this year.”
Whatever the results may be this season, area coaches are insisting that it’s not quite as relevant in a year like this one.
“Have fun, man,” Carico said of his message to the guys on the first day. “Enjoy every minute of it. It’s been almost 12 months since we’ve had sports here at Harrisonburg High School. Don’t take it for granted because you don’t know what tomorrow brings. We’re just going to have fun this year. We have six games and hopefully have two or three months. We just want to have fun and be excited. The only thing the athletes can control is their attitude and effort.”
Coleman said he recently read a book about Alabama football coach Nick Saban and his unique “fourth-and-goal” approach to the game and life. He said it’s something he’s now used to keep his players focused on this year.
“If you treat every single minute, period and practice like it is fourth-and-goal and you put that much effort into it, that’s what you can control,” Coleman said. “We’re going to hit practice at 3:30 each day and we’re going to go 100 miles per hour and so am I. If we make it through that one, we’re going to do the same thing tomorrow. That’s been our message to the kids and I think they’ve taken it to heart.”
From athletes to coaches, a sense of excitement returned to fields around the Shenandoah Valley on Thursday.
And even for veteran coaches such as Coleman, it brought a childlike energy that simply can’t be matched.
“I’m like a kid on Christmas,” Coleman said. “I love practice, normally, anyway. As a coach, practice is what you love and the games are the evaluation. I’m pumped for the kids, man. They can’t wait to get together and practice and just be normal again.”
