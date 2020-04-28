Harrisonburg and Rockingham County tapped a dispatch assistant manager for the Milwaukee Fire Department as the new director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, according to a Tuesday press release.
Courtney Doberstein, a 20-year veteran of 911 telecommunications, will start on June 15.
“One of the reasons I was attracted to this position is because I operate collaboratively, and was really drawn in and felt a shared vision as I researched this position and talked to a few contacts within the 911 industry from the Virginia area,” Doberstein said in a statement. “I have also been following not only HRECC on social media but the city as well and I just continue to see evidence of collaboration. I can already see the team of telecommunicators, supervisors, etc. at HRECC are dedicated and caring 911 professionals.”
She started her career as a dispatcher at the Sun Prairie Police Department in Wisconsin. Doberstein then moved on to be a dispatcher, and later a supervisor, for Dane County in Madison.
She then served as the TIME and technical services manager of the Wisconsin Department of Justice before taking the job at the Milwaukee Fire Department.
“I am confident Courtney will continue the leadership she has shown throughout her career here with the HRECC,” said Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell in a statement. “We are very proud of our team and everything they do every day and night for our community, and I am excited to see what Courtney brings to those efforts to serve Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.”
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King echoed Campbell's thoughts.
"We are fortunate to have someone with Courtney’s experience and leadership abilities coming to join our team,” he said in a statement
The position has been open since October, when the director took another position within the department.
Fire Chief Ian Bennett was appointed to serve as interim ECC director. However, Bennett retired March 31.
On April 1, Ande Banks, assistant city manager, was named as interim ECC director. Banks will continue in the position until Doberstein arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.