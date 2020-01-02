As city and county residents ushered in a new year on Wednesday, area police celebrated a murder-free year.
Both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County recorded zero murders in 2019.
“It’s a sparkle in my eye,” Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English said. “We’re very blessed to have a fairly safe city.”
English, who took over the force in September 2018, said his department’s commitment to engaging the community has helped keep the murder rate low.
The last time the city recorded a murder-free year was 2014.
For Rockingham County, it’s the second straight year with no slayings.
“We’re very fortunate,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said. “It’s one of those things that is very unpredictable. As long as it lasts, we’re very grateful.”
The last murder in the county took place on Sept. 28, 2017.
Police say a man beat a Rockingham County woman to death with a hammer during a home-invasion robbery near Linville.
Brent Smallwood, 28, of Elkton, is charged with capital murder in the death of Margene Caplinger, who died four days after the attack at her home north of Harrisonburg. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. His trial is set for Nov. 20, 2020.
Smallwood’s co-defendant, Adrian Custer, has already pleaded guilty and plans to testify against him.
On Aug. 13, Custer, 22, of Verona, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of a plea deal, the capital murder charge he faced was dismissed, clearing him of a potential death sentence.
In 2018, four people were murdered in three incidents in the city.
The last homicide in the city occurred on Dec. 20, 2018.
Police say Philip W. Pope, 52, of Dayton, shot and killed a 44-year-old woman at approximately 5:30 p.m. at her residence in the 1200 block of Goldfinch Drive. Police say Pope then shot and killed himself.
On Aug. 5, 2018, Hareton Jaime Rodriguez Sariol, a Cuban refugee living in Harrisonburg, killed a city woman and her granddaughter.
Elizabeth Rubio was in Harrisonburg visiting family, according to the pastor of La Roca Eterna Hermanos en Cristo in the Dukes Plaza shopping center, where she and her granddaughter were last seen.
Sariol was supposed to take them to Rubio’s Maryland home, but they never arrived.
He admitted to shooting the women after leaving the church while stopped on the side of Interstate 81.
Sariol told investigators he later cut off the women’s heads before dumping the bodies in Shenandoah National Park in Greene County. He buried their heads on the side of the interstate in Shenandoah County.
On Oct. 4, 2018, Sariol, 48, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree murder in Rockingham County Circuit Court in connection with the deaths of Rubio, 48, and Angie Caroline Rodriguez Rubio, 12.
In February, he was received two life sentences.
The third incident in the city occurred on June 29, 2018.
John Doljac, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting that killed Kirkman “Kirk” Rountree, 26, of Harrisonburg.
About 2:20 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting at the corner of West Market Street and Court Square.
Police say an altercation took place near the Water Street parking deck a block away, but investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting or information about what led to the fight.
