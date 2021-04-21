SALEM — There was no burst of joy or even a hint of a smile across his face.
Don't mistake Seth Harding's serious demeanor for disappointment, though.
“It was pretty good," the Spotswood senior runner said. "I really can’t complain and I got second. I did well. I’m happy with my time and everything, too.”
Harding finished as the runner-up in the boys race at the Virginia High School League Class 3 cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem on Wednesday.
Harding finished in 16:07.6, just behind Western Albemarle's Owen Shifflett (16:00.3). Fort Defiance's Ramsey Corbin (16:39.8) finished in 10th.
“He just came out of nowhere," Harding said of Shifflett's late-race burst that propelled him to victory. "I just didn’t expect it at all and I couldn’t keep up.”
Harding's teammate, Jacob Amberg, was the only other city/county representative on the boys side and finished 15th with a time of 16:50.5. Fort's Nathan Shifflett (16:59.3) was 18th, Sam Tindall (17:18.6) was 26th and Ashton Moyers (17:27.3) was 28th. The Indians finished third as a team behind Western and Christansburg.
“It was pretty good. It’s different because last year, I had my whole team here," Amberg said. "This year, it's just me and Seth. It’s still a crazy experience, though.”
In the girls' race, it was the two standout city/county freshmen stealing the show once again as Spotswood standout Taylor Myers (19:17.2) finished third and Broadway's Taylor Driver, another freshman, finished in sixth with a time of 19:33.8.
“I felt really good," Myers said of her top-three performance. "I’m really surprised I ran a PR with the wind because it was so windy out. It’s just amazing to be here with so many people that can run really fast. Overall, though, I thought it was good. I really like this course a lot. It’s really flat, so that helps. I really liked it.”
Fort's Trinity Neff (20:42.5) was its top runner at 16th while Emma Staley (21:43.6) was 35th, Delaney Stogdale (21:49.1) was 37th and Logan Braun (21:56.1) was 39th.
“It was really fun for us," Driver said of finishing her debut season alongside her new friend, Myers, at states. "It definitely felt a little more normal. It gives me a lot of motivation, especially just because I’m a freshman and I have three years left to improve and everything. That’s what I’m going to do — just continue to improve.”
The course at Green Hill Park is similar to the home course for the Trailblazers — Mountain View Park in Grottoes — as it's mostly flat and wide open throughout.
That was something the Spotswood runners, and Driver, noticed on Wednesday.
“I’m pretty satisfied," Amberg said. "At the start, I was kind of slow and I had to work for it a little more this year. It was a different experience, but it was a good year.”
Driver admitted, that at the start of the race on Wednesday, she had some nerves.
Once she looked over and saw Myers beside her, though, she quickly calmed down.
“I felt good," Driver said. "The wind was pretty powerful, so it made you use everything a bit harder. It felt good, though. Sixth in the state? I’m proud of that.”
The pride beamed across the face of all the city/county runners on Wednesday as all four finished in the top 15 of their respective races and left their coaches proud.
“It’s been a really great year," Myers said. "Just being able to do this with all of these super fast people was really fun. I’m definitely looking forward to the next three years.”
And although Harding's reaction upon crossing the finish line may not have gave the full picture of exactly how he felt, the senior said his final race couldn't have been better.
“I’m just happy I could be here," he said. "I don’t know what else to say. It’s been great.”
(2) comments
For years, I have marveled at these athletes who participate in cross-country as true warriors and super dedicated. Winning these races is a great accomplishment but just participating and crossing the finish line makes these kids all winners!
For years, I have marveled at these athletes who participate in cross-country as true warriors and dedicated. Winnng th
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.