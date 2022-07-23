Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced updated guidance on quarantine procedures following exposure to COVID-19 in school, child care and camp settings. This revised guidance outlines that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools and camp settings.
Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools are figuring out how to interpret this announcement with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Virginia Department of Health.
HCPS Superintendent Micheal Richards said the school division is parsing through the new VDH guidance and comparing it to the CDC guidance as it prepares to inform the community about protocols for the fall.
“A discrepancy appears to be that the VDH guidance does not recommend quarantine for exposed individuals who are not fully vaccinated, while the CDC guidance does recommend quarantine for those individuals,” Richards said.
Put differently, the CDC guidance differentiates between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals when it comes to exposure and quarantine while the VDH guidance doesn’t.
“Given the difficulty of knowing an individual’s vaccination status and given the difficulties of contact tracing with the omicron subvariants being so contagious, the discrepancy may turn out to be a moot point,” Richards said. “While we haven’t settled on our protocols yet, I can say they will closely follow the CDC and the VDH guidance. We’ll have to figure out what to do with that minor discrepancy.”
Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has been out of the country and unable to respond to requests for comment. Assistant Superintendent Doug Alderfer said, “Upon his return, we will be reviewing our protocols for handling COVID cases, including quarantines, during the 2022-23 school year. Through that process we will seriously consider Governor Youngkin’s recommendations.”
