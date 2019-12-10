For most of last week, Spotswood senior Rob Smith spent his evenings in the gym.
Just days removed from helping the Trailblazers football team reach the Region 3C championship game for the first time in program history, the 6-foot-4 receiver said he immediately began preparing to help the SHS basketball team have similar success.
And although Smith’s mindset is now focused on the gym and his original love of basketball, he said he couldn’t turn down one last opportunity to play football with the top senior players from around the Shenandoah Valley after just two years in the sport.
“Honestly, I really enjoyed it,” Smith said. “I loved playing on the team that I was on and I enjoyed every single moment with them. I knew that I needed to know the plays quick.”
Smith showcased all the reasons he chose to start playing football for the first time last season as a junior as he caught three touchdown passes for Team Valley in a 28-0 shutout of Team Shenandoah at the second-annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Valley All-Star Football Game on Sunday at James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium.
Smith was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player for Team Valley while East Rockingham linebacker Trenton Morris earned the top defensive honor for the winners.
For Team Shenandoah, SHS running back Ethan Barnhart was named the Offensive MVP while Harrisonburg defensive end Jaylin Smith earned the award on the other side of the ball.
“Playing in Bridgeforth Stadium one final time was a blessing,” Barnhart said. “It’s something I will remember for a lifetime and probably tell my kids about. My thoughts all week were full of excitement and joy. It was thrilling to play one last high school football game and I’m grateful for the FCA and how well they took care of all of us this week.”
For the second consecutive year, Team Valley didn’t score. They lost 42-0 in 2018.
The difference, however, was that the rosters for this year’s game were formulated through a draft-style process that saw Central coach Mike Yew (Team Shenandoah) and Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser (Team Valley) each pick the players for their squad.
The result not only allowed players from all over the area to interact more throughout the week, but also put some players from the same school against each other Sunday.
“The FCA really took care of us last week,” said East Rockingham linebacker Colton Dean, who suited up for Team Shenandoah. “They gave us clothes, bought us food and gave us another week to play the sport we love. It was really a great experience.”
The bonds built between the players leading up to the game is arguably the most unique aspect of the game with players from all around the area coming together.
Members of Team Valley and Team Shenandoah said meeting so many different players opened their eyes to how much they have in common with a lot of their opponents.
“I really enjoyed meeting other players from different teams,” Barnhart said. “These so called rivals were now my teammates and it was awesome getting to know all of them.”
Dean said he built a special bond with players from Spotswood, Strasburg, Turner Ashby and others and said they’ll last far beyond the result of Sunday’s game.
“It was great meeting guys that you know have the same mentality as you,” he said.
Another benefit of playing in the game is simply suiting up again, the players said.
Spotswood and East Rockingham saw their seasons come to a close a week before and every other school had been eliminated from the playoffs for at least two weeks.
“I was great,” Dean said. “Knowing this would probably be my last time I play football, it was great knowing it was in a college stadium. Being able to say that is amazing.”
Dean said the sport of football has brought him a lot of memories over the years.
He said the bonds he developed with his East Rockingham teammates, similar to the new ones he started Sunday, are what he’ll miss most now that he’s graduating.
“I will definitely miss all my brothers the most,” Dean said. “They will always be my brothers, though, and I will always have their backs as they would for me. That’s not something every sport can create. It’s just such a great bond, I think.”
The Trailblazers were also represented well on Sunday and Barnhart said the game reminded him of all the laughs and jokes he shared with his teammates this season.
He also said he’ll miss the feeling of “having each other and playing for a whole town.”
That bond between the Spotswood players and a majority of the high school football standouts on the field Sunday is what they said separates the sport from others.
And it’s also why Smith, a three-sport athlete that has primarily been known as a hoopster for the Trailblazers, is happy he opted to pick up a new sport a year ago.
“I will miss everything and the journey that we had,” Smith said. “I’m never going to forget the memories that I had with Spotswood. I just wish we would’ve still been playing for the state championship. I love all of my teammates and coaches and they pushed me and made me better every day. The bond I had with this team was amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.