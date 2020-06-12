Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The sixth installment takes a look at baseball.
It's been just over a year since Turner Ashby finished as the Virginia High School League Class 3 softball state runner-up with a loss to Lord Botetourt in the championship game in Salem.
When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of spring sports by the VHSL, it robbed us of perhaps the most wide-open year in recent memory in terms of city/county softball.
The good news, however, is it looks to be that way once again in 2021 with most teams looking much different than the last time we saw them step on the field.
There will be new players dominating statistically. There will be new leaders in dugouts. But who will those names be?
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch this year:
Emerson Adkins, Spotswood, Senior
After showing improvement throughout the course of her career, the senior will be the area's best catcher and perhaps overall players by the time it's all said and done.
Anna Carter, Broadway, Senior
The senior will be a key piece for the Gobblers lineup but also brings ability in the circle and will form a solid 1-2 duo alongside teammate Grace Fravel.
Makenzie Cyzick, Turner Ashby, Sophomore
After seeing time as a third baseman during her freshman season, the younger sister of former standout Makayla Cyzick should take over in the circle next year.
Josie Edwards, Harrisonburg, Sophomore
The outfielder was expected to be one of the area'a standout freshman in 2020, but her debut season will wait a year as she spends more time improving.
Emily Eppard, East Rockingham, Junior
Another talented underclassmen, the versatile infielder/outfielder should bring a consistent bat and leadership to a team that will be very young in 2021.
Kaitlyn Fletcher, Spotswood, Senior
As one of the city/county's best pitchers, the senior will look to continue to build consistency and lead Spotswood to historic success next year.
Grace Fravel, Broadway, Senior
Now a senior, it could be a coming-out party for the talented pitcher that has improved every year since coming into the Broadway softball program.
Ashlyn Herring, East Rockingham, Sophomore
As a multi-sport standout for the Eagles, the infielder was expected to be one of the most talented freshman on the scene this year and should make an immediate splash.
Aliza Lokey, Broadway, Junior
The speedy junior brings a consistent at-bat and an ability to steal bases regularly for a Broadway team that could be amongst the area's best.
Sydney Lyons, Turner Ashby, Junior
The talented outfielder shined as a freshman in 2019, but is only scratching the surface for how good she could be for the Knights over the next two years.
Bethany Martz, Spotswood, Senior
As another talented senior for the Trailblazers, the infielder has shown power in her bat and consistency at the plate and will be a key piece to their success.
Gracie Moyers, Turner Ashby, Senior
The versatile shortstop was a bright spot during Turner Ashby's state runner-up run in 2019 and should be one of its best players as a senior in 2021.
Sarah Smith, East Rockingham, Junior
As another multi-sport athlete and a veteran despite being just a junior, the versatile Smith will bring leadership and experience to a young ERHS squad.
Alyssa Sutton, Harrisonburg, Senior
The two-way senior for the Blue Streaks will not only be big in helping them get wins on the field, but also with her leadership off of it.
Maribel Tirado, Harrisonburg, Junior
As a junior, the versatile infielder will bring speed and athleticism to a Harrisonburg team desperate to get things turned around next season.
