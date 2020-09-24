After three years of research and planning, the Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project plans to install a historical marker on Court Square to honor the life of Charlotte Harris on Saturday.
Harris, a Black woman, was abducted from police custody by a white mob and lynched in 1878.
A grand jury chose not to indict, claiming it could not identify her killers.
“The marker is an opportunity for a more complete history to be told,” said Amy Snider, assistant to Harrisonburg’s city manager and a member of the Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project. “It will ensure that Charlotte Harris’ story, and her horrific murder, is remembered.”
At the time of her lynching, Harris was accused of inciting a Black man to burn down the barn of a white Rockingham County farmer.
The man was arrested, confessed and implicated Harris. However, a judge later tossed out the confession after it was proven that the man’s statements were coerced.
In June, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources board approved the application for the Charlotte Harris historical marker.
On Saturday, Harris will become the first Black woman to have a historical marker dedicated to her in Virginia and possibly the United States.
In 2017, Gianluca De Fazio, an assistant professor of justice studies at James Madison University, began working with community activist Steven Thomas of the Northeast Neighborhood Association.
In May 2019, Thomas asked members of Harrisonburg City Council and Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to have a seat at the table with the Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project Committee before asking for approval to install a historical marker honoring Harris.
The Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project is led by NENA and includes Thomas, De Fazio, JMU professor Susan Zurbrigg, city representative Snider, county representative Bradford Dyjak and City Councilman Sal Romero.
With approval by council and supervisors, along with the Virginia General Assembly unanimously passing a resolution in January 2019 to acknowledge the existence and acceptance of lynching in the state and calling for reconciliation among every city and county where African Americans faced discrimination during the Jim Crow era, the committee worked to submit an application to the Board of Historic Resources for final approval.
Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said that after receiving both county and city support, the committee submitted a historic highway marker request application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources in November.
De Fazio said Harris’ memorial would be the third historical marker dedicated to a lynching victim in Virginia. The other two are located in Charles City for the lynching of Isaac Brandon and in Charlottesville for the lynching of John Henry James.
He said the marker serves to tell Harris’ story but also provides caution for the current generation.
“It’s a warning of what can happen when we let people take justice into their own hands,” he said.
Although the dedication is open to the public, city officials are asking those who want to watch the ceremony to visit the city’s Facebook page for a livestream to limit the number of people on Court Square and reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19.
