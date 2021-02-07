There were four first-place winners from the city/county at the Region 3C wrestling sub-regional on Saturday at Turner Ashby High School.
Garrett Moyers (126) and Reid Garrison (195) both brought home gold for Broadway while Spotswood's Gracin Lam (113) and Turner Ashby's Patrick Sullivan (145) also brought home first place in their respective classes.
The top four wrestlers from each class advance to next week's Region 3C meet.
Representing the Gobblers will be Matthew Cox (second, 113), Jesse Miller (fourth, 120), Jackson Wells (second, 152), Drake Garrison (third, 160), Aiden Wimer (fourth, 170) and Yee M. Ung (third, 285).
For the Knights, Jay Bowman (second, 120), Trenton Hill (second, 126), Nate Wilkins (fourth, 132), Caleb Tipton (fourth, 152). Gabe Ashkeba (third, 170), Andrew Stine (fourth, 182) and Kevin Knight (fourth, 195) will advance.
And for the Trailblazers, Matt Ford (third, 106) and Josh Hartman (third, 132) will join Lam at the regional meet next weekend at Western Albemarle.
At the Region 2B championships at Strasburg, East Rockingham's Tanner Baugher took home gold in the 160-pound weight class to earn his first-ever berth in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament on Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.