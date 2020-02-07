Following a disappointing second-place team finish at the Valley District wrestling championships a week ago, Spotswood coaches and wrestlers expressed frustration.
Now, entering today’s Region 3C wrestling championships at Liberty-Bedford, the Trailblazers are using that setback as motivation to accomplish individual goals.
“As a coach, you want to see your team be as successful as possible,” veteran Spotswood coach Chris Smith said earlier this week. “You want all of the long and hard practices to, hopefully, pay off. When you have a group of guys that are driven and want to be successful, it’s easy as a coach to prepare them because you don't have to stress to them what the situation is or what's at stake. Out of the 10 regional qualifiers we have, we feel seven or eight have a very good chance to be state qualifiers this year.”
There’s no doubt that the Trailblazers are carrying the most momentum into regionals of any city/county team with five winners from last week’s district tournament at SHS.
Spotswood’s Josh Hartman (113), Taha Rafeeq (120), Michael Roadcap (145), Zach Hartman (170) and Ben Conahan (220) all took home gold. Other city/county winners were Turner Ashby’s Payton Jackson (120), C.J. Haskins (152) and Jessie Knight (285).
“I feel like we have a good opportunity to send a bunch to regionals,” said Turner Ashby coach Marshall Smiley, whose team will send 10 total wrestlers. “Everyone has the same chance, regardless of seed or what happened last weekend. We need guys to step up and overcome some previous losses and others to keep being dominant.”
Other regional qualifiers from the city/county are Spotswood’s Gracin Lam (106), Ty Khochareun (138), Keaton Robey (160), John Van Huss (182) and Colby Morris (285).
For TA, Bryce Farley (106), Jeremy Smith (113), Trenton Hill (126), Daniel Rogers (132), Cortland Andrews (145), Gabe Ashkeba (160), and Jared Eye (182) will get a chance.
For Broadway, it is represented by five second-place finishers in Garrett Moyers (126), Aidan Wimer (128), Jesse Earhart (170), Reid Garrison (195), and Yee M. Ung (220).
“Hopefully we aren't feeling the pressure of the stage,” Smiley said about his wrestlers’ composure. “We try to preach that each event is important and you and make sure the best version of you shows up. If they are consistently doing that throughout the season, they should feel confident in their abilities and not let the moment get to them. Believe in the way you've trained and that you are going to win and that situation won't matter.”
That composure on the big stage is something Smith isn’t worried about with his squad.
The Trailblazers are one the most experienced teams in the city/county and after strong showings from various wrestlers in previous years, Smith hopes it all comes to fruition.
“The last few years we have had state qualifiers and state-place winners, so we're experienced as far as knowing how to handle the big stage of the state championship,” Smith said. “We like to bring the guys that wrestled in regionals that didn't qualify for states so they get to experience the atmosphere so when they do make it, the bright lights don’t swallow them up and they know what to expect. Having four returning guys that wrestled in the tournament last year helps with knowing what to expect and the other ones that are expected to be there have witnessed the environment already.”
Both Smith and Smiley said their teams have had a solid week of preparation.
The main emphasis for all three city/county teams has been fixing the details.
“Whether it's individual performances or trends we are seeing across multiple weight classes, we are trying to address those areas,” Smiley said. “Secondly, we are continuing to focus on our mindset and mentality. Even though practices are a little shorter, we have good intensity each day and are setting daily goals in the room so we continue to improve. Lastly, everyone's a little bit up this time of year. We are just taking care of those aches and pains and just trying to get as close to 100 percent as we can.”
While Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby will all wrestle in today’s Region 3C championships, East Rockingham will compete in the Bull Run District tournament.
That competition, which takes place at 11 a.m. at Stonewall Jackson High School in Quicksburg, will give the Eagles seven-person roster a chance to move to regionals.
“I feel like all of our wrestlers have a good shot at making the regionals,” East Rockingham coach David Kisling said. “They have been well trained throughout the season, but at the end of the day it is up to them if they want to come and be ready to perform at the highest level. We have been seeing great competition all year and it will be no different at districts or regionals. There is no place for overconfidence with us and we treat everyone with the same caution. We are feeling pretty good right now.”
Harrisonburg, meanwhile, will wrestle at the Region 5D championships on Feb. 15.
For the Gobblers, Trailblazers and Knights, today provides a unique opportunity.
Every wrestler has a dream of reaching the state tournament. With a top-four finish today, city/county wrestlers can knock it off their bucket list as an accomplishment.
“It just means we are moving in the right direction,” Smiley said. “The ultimate goal is the state tournament, but you can't be over looking this one. We need to make sure we do our job and take care of business this weekend and then we can focus on states.”
And now that the frustration from some disappointing showings last week has worn off, Smith expressed confidence that his team can rebound and accomplish their goals.
“Our team has wrestled in big-time situations this year and know how to handle themselves when a pressure situation comes,” Smith said. “We’ve practiced hard to get here.”
