It’s a feeling few in the sport ever get to experience, but one that’s unforgettable.
Turner Ashby senior heavyweight Jessie Knight will look to defend his title as the Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion this weekend while 20 other city/county wrestlers will look to capture their first at the state championship meets.
Wrestlers from East Rockingham (Class 2) and Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby (Class 3) will wrestle at the Salem Civic Center on Friday and Saturday while five wrestlers from Harrisonburg will be in action at the Class 5 championships in Ashburn.
“The last two weeks have been good,” said Knights coach Marshall Smiley about the team having two full weeks to prepare for this year’s meet. “I have been really happy with their focus on improving each day and keeping their intensity up. We preach that each and every kid has the same shot at going in and winning a state title.
"Some kids have goals of being state champions and some being state placers, but like with every tournament, we shoot to win it first. Each has experience of being at the state tournament and now it’s time to put all that work to use and to perform at a high level.”
There is a total of six regional champions from the city/county wrestling this weekend.
Knight (285) and Spotswood’s Zach Hartman (170) were the only local winners from Region 3C. The East Rockingham trio of Dalton Shifflett (145), Brady Fincham (170) and Derek Liddle (195) all swept gold in Region 2B while Harrisonburg junior Anttwone Washington won his first-ever regional title in the 220-pound weight class in Region 5D.
“[Washingtpn] has a great chance at winning gold this weekend,” HHS coach Billy Bower said. “He is the first regional champ for HHS since 2013. After winning Region 5D last weekend, Anttwone has felt good this week. The focus we have been talking about with him is taking states one match at a time. Focus just on winning the next match, not on the match afterwards. You do not want to underestimate any opponent at this tournament. He has to take care of business Friday in order to compete and place on Saturday. Hopefully, that happens and he can continue his successful season.”
Joining Washington at the Class 5 championships will be HHS teammates Thomas Komlev (106), Nathan White (120), Blake Metcalfe (182) and Sam Mosley (285).
All four wrestlers finished fourth at last week’s regional meet, which was a pleasant surprise for a young Blue Streaks team that saw a surge in numbers this season.
“All four of them have worked hard this season, but have tough first-round draws for the state tournament,” Bower said. “I am hoping that they can ride the momentum of making it to states and win a couple matches. They all have been working hard in practice and I am excited to see how they perform this weekend. Everyone that makes this tournament has a shot at placing. It is just making sure you go out and wrestle the match you want to wrestle and to not let your opponent dictate the pace of the match.
"I’m happy. Everyone seems ready to go out and wrestle their best. It has been a great season and this is the most wrestlers we have had competing at states in a while.”
The Streaks have been having joint practices throughout the week with Spotswood.
The Trailblazers will be represented by Zach Hartman, Gracin Lam (106), Josh Hartman (113), Taha Rafeeq (126), Michael Roadcap (145) and Ben Conahan (220). Joining the defending state champion and two-time regional champion Knight from Turner Ashby will be teammates Payton Jackson (120), C.J. Haskins (152), and Gabe Ashkeba (160).
“I believe if all of my guys can win their first match at states, they will reach the podium,” Spotswood veteran coach Chris Smith said. “Zach Hartman has our best shot at gold, but with a few guys changing weight classes at the end of the season, his road got harder. We believe that a top-10 finish is a really possible thing for this team.”
Broadway will be represented by Jesse Earhart (170), Reid Garrison (195) and Yee Ung (220). Despite not winning district or regional titles, all three have high expectations.
“Jesse is in a very deep weight class, but if he wrestles well,” Gobblers coach Brian Phillips said, “I believe he has the ability to compete with anybody in that weight. He will need to stay very disciplined in most of his key matches, and if he can do that, he has the ability to place very high at the state meet. Yee is also making his second trip to the state meet and is more than capable of winning multiple matches.”
“In general, he'll need to stay in good position, and be aware of the score and time,” Phillips added. “When he uses these to his advantage, he gives himself chances to score while limiting his opponents. If he doesn't keep these things in mind when he's wrestling, he will likely give up points he doesn't need to, making it hard to win.”
Phillips said it’s also a great opportunity to build for the future for his program.
“As a returning qualifier, it would be nice to see [Garrison] make the next step and be able to place at the state meet,” Phillips said. “I think this will allow him to come into next season with extremely high and realistic expectations.”
There’s no doubt the feeling of winning a state championship is something every city/county wrestler dreams of experiencing this weekend. But it’s a rare feat.
That’s why area coaches are preaching to their wrestlers to enjoy the moment either way.
“I hope that all of them take in this great opportunity and not take it for granted,” Bower said. “There are no guarantees that they make it back next year so we need to take advantage of our shot this year and not let it go to waste.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.