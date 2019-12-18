BROADWAY Gobblers
Coach: Brian Phillips (fourth season)
District: Valley
Last Season: Fifth in Region 3C
Key Returners: Garrett Moyers, junior (126, 28-17); Jesse Earhart, senior (170, 29-8); Reid Garrison (195, 24-16), junior; Yee Ung, junior (220, 36-14).
Key Losses: Blake Phillips (160, 28-11; Josh Holloway (285, 37-11); Chris Jimenez (106, 32-16).
Promising Newcomers: Mohammad Badawa, senior (160); Jason Ortiz, junior (138), Aiden Wimer, freshman (145).
Phillips says: “Broadway is an extremely young team, so for most of the individual success will be looked at in terms of effort and technique. I want to be able to see that the technique is improving and they are actually trying what we’re working on in practice. I would also like to see great effort both during the match and in the practice room. During a match, it usually means they never give up and are always looking to score.”
EAST ROCKINGHAM Eagles
Coach: David Kisling (first season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: Fourth in Shenandoah District
Key Returners: Brady Fincham; junior (170, 32-9); Derek Liddle, senior (195, 20-9).
Key Losses: None.
Promising Newcomers: Joseph Carrickhoff, senior (182).
Kisling says: “The key to being success is being able to take criticism and pushing yourself to be as good as you can be. Wrestling is an honest sport. It rewards those who work hard and take the time to get better.”
HARRISONBURG Blue Streaks
Coach: William Bower (fourth season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 14th in Region 5D
Key Returners: Benny Ramsey, sophomore (132); Jonathan Phaga, sophomore (145); Xander Collazo, junior (160); Blake Metcalfe, junior (182); Emmanuel Eletere, sophomore (182); Anttwone Washington, junior (220).
Key Losses: None.
Promising Newcomers: Thomas Komlev, freshman (106); Braeden McGrath, freshman (120); Nathan White, freshman (126); Gino Rodriguez, sophomore (138); Odyss Lockhart, junior (152); Million Misgun, sophomore (170); Samuel Mosley, freshman (285).
Bower says: “I am very excited to see this team continue to grow and gain more experience. As long as they continue to work hard and commit to becoming better this season will be a good one for HHS.”
SPOTSWOOD Trailblazers
Coach: Chris Smith (seventh season)
District: Valley
Last Season: Fourth in Region 3C.
Key Returners: Gracin Lam, junior (106, 30-9); Josh Hartman, sophomore (113, 25-18); Taha Rafeeq, senior (126, 31-12); Michael Roadcap, sophomore (145, 33-14); Hunter Mowbray, sophomore (160); Zach Hartman, senior (170, 41-2); Jeremiah Van Huss, senior (182, 23-16); Ethan Barnhart, senior (195, 30-8); Ben Conahan, senior (220, 32-5); Colby Morris, senior (285).
Key Losses: None.
Promising Newcomers: Alston Councill, sophomore (120); Ty Khochareun, sophomore (132); Davis Bragg, sophomore (138); Keaton Robey, freshman (160).
Smith says: N/A
TURNER ASHBY Knights
Coach: Marshall Smiley (10th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: Third in Region 3C.
Key Returners: Payton Jackson, senior (120, 26-12); Patrick Sullivan, junior (132, 30-9); Gabe Ashkeba, sophomore (145, 8-5); Jessie Knight, senior (285, 23-0).
Key Losses: Trey Hoover (145, 32-3); Zane Evans (220, 28-8).
Promising Newcomers: Cortland Andrews, freshman (145).
Smiley says: “To improve as a team, we need our second-year starters to improve upon last year and continue to get better. We also have some first-year starters in the lineup that I believe can contribute and wrestle at a high level as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.