As sirens from police cars and fire trucks and honks from school buses filled Rehab Mansour’s neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, she rushed outside.
The 44-year-old, along with her 56-year-old husband, Youssef Ragab, were greeted by more than a dozen vehicles, each with city employees donning big, bright smiles and welcoming waves.
The English as a second language teacher at Keister Elementary School said she’s been cooped up in her Lake Terrace Drive home for more than a month.
She said the convoy gave a quick glimpse of the outside world again.
“I was excited to see them,” Mansour said. “It was awesome. I feel like I’m alive again.”
Sgt. Charles Grubbs of the Harrisonburg Police Department said officers came up with the idea for a community convoy while brainstorming ways to interact with the community while practicing social distancing.
“It’s a way to give back,” Grubbs said. “It’s a parade. We can show support for our community and let them know we’re in this together.”
The convoy visited Collicello Street, Lee Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Greystone Street, Old Windmill Circle, and Clinton and Jefferson streets.
Grubbs said the city plans to do additional convoys every Wednesday at 2 p.m. through the end of April. He said HPD plans to publicize the routes on its Facebook page in the days before the convoy.
Interim Fire Chief Steve Morris said the convoy was important because a lot of the department’s fire prevention and outreach activities have been canceled.
“People need to feel like they're part of the community,” Morris said. “Just being able to see other people and say ‘hi’ from a safe distance helps people feel connected to our community.”
Jean Lily, 82, of Old Windmill Circle, said the world doesn’t seem right with stores shuttered and people trapped in the house.
She said seeing the city employees come out to help cheer up residents was inspiring.
“I think it was neat seeing them right in front of my house,” she said.
