Just before daylight on May 26, Harrisonburg firefighters Capt. Curtis Chandler, Eric Higgs and Matthew McCray rolled out of the Rock Street fire station headed to a medical call.
As they rushed to the home in the 1700 block of Buttonwood Court, dispatchers relayed important information. There were six sick patients, including three young children. Two of the family members were unconscious.
As the firefighters were on their way, Chandler said, they quickly began to realize the family likely suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.
Upon arrival, Chandler's suspicion was right. There were deadly levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
The three firefighters quickly rescued all six people from the home.
For their efforts, the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) awarded them the organization’s Life Saving Commendation and Medal during a ceremony Tuesday night.
Chandler said the firefighters are grateful for the award.
“It’s good to be recognized, but there wasn’t anyone on that call that left [the scene] expecting to be recognized,” he said. “With the levels so high, it could have been tragic for everyone.”
The carbon monoxide leak was traced to a gas-fire appliance in the home.
Chris Rush, SAR’s secretary and retired HPD officer, said the firefighters should be recognized for their heroic efforts.
“It shows their dedication to the job,” Rush said. “They put their lives on the line.”
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said he’s thankful the organization honors public safety officials each year.
“We are honored that the SAR has taken the time to recognize our people for their outstanding work,” Tobia said. “Although no recognition is ever sought by public servants, it is nonetheless deeply appreciated. We take pride in upholding the finest traditions of our department in protecting our community.”
In addition to the award to the three firefighters, SAR also issued several other commendations.
Battalion Chief and Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong received the Fire Services Commendation and Medal.
Armstrong has 33 years of experience, including being a charter member of the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Department.
Melinda Houle, a life member of the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, received an EMS Commendation.
Matt Cronin, the squad’s chief, said Houle makes sure that all the organization’s equipment is up to par.
“She successfully leads small workgroups tasked with ensuring all medical supplies and equipment [ranging from band aids, to stretchers, and cardiac monitors] are in prime operating condition, and in a constant state of readiness," Cronin wrote in his recommendation letter. “Melinda's attention to detail and passion for developing processes that ensure that all equipment remains tested, calibrated and checked contribute greatly to our agency's success."
Sgt. Michael Gulino of the Harrisonburg Police Department received a Heroism Commendation and Medal for his efforts on June 18 involving a man who repeatedly stabbed himself at a local hotel.
While the man was in the process of continuing to stab himself, Gulino intervened and stopped the suicide attempt. In the process, Gulino was stabbed in the arm.
“I strongly believe that if it were not for the quick and heroic actions taken by Sgt. Gulino, there is a strong possibility that the victim would have taken his own life,” wrote Lt. Phillip Read.
SAR’s Law Enforcement Commendation and Medal was given to Senior Officer Wayne Billhimer, a conservation police officer with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Billhimer was nominated for a variety of cases he’s had over his 15-year career.
In one case, Billhimer and his police dog, Justice, tracked a turkey poacher for several miles through woods. It was later determined the suspect was responsible for more than 50 poached turkeys.
The poacher’s rifle was seized and is now on display at the Department of Wildlife Resources Headquarters in Richmond.
