The city of Harrisonburg is requesting help from volunteers for its 24th annual Blacks Run Clean-Up Day on April 9.
The event gives people the opportunity to work with Harrisonburg public works to remove unwanted items from Blacks Run, according to a press release.
The event starts with a check-in and distribution of supplies at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center parking lot, according to the press release. Volunteers will get a map of the section they will be cleaning up.
Participants are invited to visit the Harrisonburg Public Works Department “Green Scene,” which features educational exhibits and activities about the environment, according to the release. Once volunteers get their supplies and visit the Green Scene, they will proceed to their cleanup location, according to the press release.
Additionally, the Blacks Run cleanup effort is expanding to include the Arbor Day tree planting event. According to the press release, volunteers will plant around 50 native trees at Thomas Harrison Middle School, and also plant trees along the Northend Greenway as part of the stream restoration project.
Pre-registration can be found on the Harrisonburg Public Works Facebook page or cleanstream.org.
“Doing tree plantings really help build a sense of pride in our community,” Harrisonburg Public Works green space manager Jeremy Harold said in a press release. “It helps our residents feel like they are doing something to promote a healthy watershed while also making areas in town look nicer. When people come back to these areas it makes them feel a sense of pride that they were a part of doing something good for their community.”
