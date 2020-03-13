A Harrisonburg man accused of pulling a gun on a Staunton Walmart loss prevention officer has been captured in Southwest Virginia.
Aaron Nathanial Bledsoe, 34, is charged with felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, felony petit larceny as a third offense and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
Bledsoe is scheduled to appear in Staunton General District Court today.
On March 2, Staunton police responded to the Walmart on Richmond Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. for a reported larceny in progress.
Police say Bledsoe fled the area before police arrived.
At the time of the offense, Bledsoe was wanted in Rockingham County for violating his probation.
In 2012, Bledsoe pleaded guilty in Rockingham County to eight felony and misdemeanor charges, including three felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine.
He received a 51-year sentence with all but roughly five years suspended.
The charges stem from the discovery of a meth lab on Myrtle Street in Harrisonburg.
He appeared via teleconference in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled Bledsoe to return to court on March 20.
Bledsoe is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Duffield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.