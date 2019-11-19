A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a Harrisonburg man accused of robbing a high-ranking member of the Pagan motorcycle gang at city a motel in August.
Ryan Jay Abbo, 35, is charged with two counts of felony robbery, felony breaking and entering, felony grand larceny, felony wearing a mask in public, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Following his indictment Monday, Abbo appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court, where Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a plea hearing for Dec. 10.
Abbo is one of four people charged in the case.
Mark Edwin Breeden, 43, is charged with felony robbery, felony conspiracy to commit robbery, felony wearing a mask in public and felony grand larceny.
Stephanie Jean Cochran, 29, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery and felony accessory after the fact.
Rochelle Brill-Washington, 21, is charged with felony robbery and felony conspiracy to commit robbery.
All three defendants are scheduled to appear in Rockingham County General District Court on Dec. 10 for a preliminary hearing.
The investigation began on Aug. 22, when the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Howard Johnson, located at 10 Linda Lane.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County CHARGE Gang Task Force say a man at the motel was robbed.
The gang task force, made up of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County officers, is involved in the case because of the victim’s connection to the motorcycle gang.
Three of the suspects were arrested shortly after the robbery. Breeden was arrested Sept. 11 following a roughly nine-hour standoff near Cootes Store.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the ordeal began about 10 a.m. when U.S. marshals went to a home in the 14000 block of North Mountain Road to look for Breeden.
They found Breeden, but he barricaded himself in a building.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police soon joined the standoff.
Hutcheson said the SWAT team deployed tear gas, but Breeden continued to refuse to come out. At about 7 p.m., he said, the team entered the building and captured Breeden.
All four defendants are being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
