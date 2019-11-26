A Rockingham County judge denied bond Tuesday to a Harrisonburg man accused of sending text messages threatening to shoot teenagers.
Tarun Kumar Vyas, 34, is charged with four felony counts of sending terroristic threats.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge Bruce Albertson said Vyas is a threat to the public.
“There are no set of conditions that I can set that can ensure the safety of the community,” Albertson said.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen told Albertson the investigation into Vyas began in September after one of the Vyas children made a comment to a teacher at Second Home.
Jensen said the teacher then questioned Vyas’ wife about the statements. The prosecutor said the wife told the teacher about a protective order that was issued against her husband and disclosed threatening messages that were sent to her.
The teacher then called the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Jensen said investigators interviewed Vyas’ wife, who provided multiple screenshots of text messages that Vyas allegedly sent her in the last year.
One allegedly stated: “Can you ask your son to gather all the neighborhood boys, I’m feeling trigger happy today.”
Another stated: “Time to kill me some brash American teenagers.”
A third stated: “I’m a Muslim now. I’m not afraid to die.”
Jensen told Albertson that the wife believes Vyas is capable of committing a mass shooting.
Vyas’ attorney, Aaron Cook, questioned the timing of the reporting of the screenshots. Cook said the wife reported that the screenshots were recent, but actually were taken in 2018.
“There is some doubt in whether my client sent those horrible texts,” he told Albertson.
However, Jensen told Albertson that Vyas — after his arrest — told Investigator Brooke Wetherell that he sent the messages because he was “mad.”
Vyas, an Indian national who became a permanent resident after marrying his wife, is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
