One of two men charged in connection with an armed robbery in the North 38 Apartments in June pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County General District Court.
Jameel Keonte Fletcher, 24, was charged with felony robbery, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony attempted malicious wounding, felony malicious wounding and four misdemeanor counts of gun-related charges.
As part of a plea deal, Fletcher pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm, misdemeanor discharging a firearm in the city limits and misdemeanor assault and battery. All other charges were dropped.
He received a four-year prison sentence.
Tyler Teele, 25, of Rockingham County, was charged with felony principal in the second degree to felony robbery and misdemeanor trespassing.
He was arrested on June 16. However, on Dec. 8, prosecutors dropped the felony charge. Teele pleaded guilty to the trespassing charge and received a 70-day jail sentence.
The investigation began on June 8, when Harrisonburg police responded to the 1100 block of Meridian Circle for a report of shots fired after several people called 911 reporting an altercation in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, the release states, the people involved in the dispute were no longer there, but police found a pool of blood.
After a brief search, police located two victims. Neither was shot but one sustained minor injuries from an assault.
Investigators say the suspects knew the victims.
