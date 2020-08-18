A Harrisonburg man behind bars since a March 2019 traffic stop that exposed a Rockingham County sheriff's deputy to fentanyl admitted to dealing 1 ½ kilograms of methamphetamine in the Shenandoah Valley.
Byron Joseph Hodges, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on Thursday to felony conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, felony possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and felony possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Judge Elizabeth Dillon scheduled Hodges' sentencing for Jan. 7.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.
A criminal complaint by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was filed on June 1.
According to the complaint, the investigation into Hodges began on March 12, 2019, when the sheriff's office received information that Hodges was dealing meth. The informant told deputies that Hodges had been driving a blue or green Jeep Cherokee and frequented the Economy Inn on North Valley Pike.
Deputies went to the motel and observed Hodges loading the vehicle with backpacks.
The complaint states that Hodges left the motel and deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. The complaint notes that Hodges was known to be driving on a suspended license.
During the stop, a police drug dog alerted that there were suspected drugs in the driver's side door.
Hodges was taken into custody. The complaint states that Hodges told deputies he had a 9mm Smith and Wesson in his waistband and one or two ounces of meth in his pants pocket.
Inside the vehicle, the complaint states, deputies found two additional handguns, 42 rounds of ammunition, a digital scale and packaging materials.
Lab results showed Hodges possessed 63 grams of pure meth.
The complaint states that Hodges confessed to selling meth.
Also during the search, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said, deputies found a container, opened it and a powdery cloud formed.
Hutcheson said a deputy immediately began experiencing symptoms, including burning in his chest, coughing and dizziness.
Another deputy rushed him to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was treated and released later that night. The K-9 was not injured.
The RUSH Drug Task Force responded to the scene. Members of the task force tested the powder, which came back positive for heroin and fentanyl.
Hodges has had several run-ins with the law before.
In April 2017, he pleaded guilty in circuit court to felony identity theft and forgery. He received a 16-month prison sentence.
Hodges is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
