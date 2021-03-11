A Harrisonburg man charged in connection with three break-ins at city businesses pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Elmer Rodriguez Mundo, 31, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of breaking and entering and three felony counts of grand larceny
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Mundo to 27 years in prison with all but three years and 10 months suspended.
Albertson also ordered Mundo to pay $15,195 in restitution to the businesses he burglarized.
In April, police say, Mundo broke into the Circle K Exxon on East Market Street, CiCi's Pizza on East Market Street and the Family Convenience Store on Reservoir Street.
In the convenience store break-in, Mundo stole lottery tickets that were cashed in later that day at other stores.
— Staff Report
