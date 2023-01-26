A 19-year-old Harrisonburg man has been charged and arrested following a police pursuit in the city on Thursday.
Harrisonburg Police Department Lt. Chris Monahan said city police responded to the 7-Eleven on North Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m.
An officer saw the vehicle, a 2003 GMC SUV, on the road, while responding to the stolen vehicle call. HPD attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver, Marquez Sly, of Harrisonburg, did not comply, Monahan said.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit, and Sly was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m., Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson said there were no injuries or damages to property.
Monahan said police charged Sly with motor vehicle theft, reckless driving and felony eluding from police.
