Harrisonburg police arrested a city man Monday accused of raping a woman last month.
Joshua Josiah Ausberry, 31, is charged with felony rape, felony abduction with the intent to defile and attempted malicious wounding.
On Sunday night, the Harrisonburg Police Department issued a press release asking the public to help find Ausberry.
By Monday night, he was behind bars, being held without bond in the Rockingham County Jail.
He appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Tuesday.
Ausberry told Judge John Hart that he was innocent.
“These charges are bogus,” he said.
He also asked his attorney, Robert Wilson, to request to move the trial to another jurisdiction.
“Can you ask for a change of venue,” he said. “They’re spreading lies.”
It’s unclear to whom he was referring.
After each statement, his attorney encouraged him to remain silent.
Harrisonburg police say the crime took place on Feb. 25 but didn’t release details.
Ausberry also has unrelated drug charges. He is charged with felony drug possession and felony drug possession with the intent to distribute.
Prosecutors plan to present evidence on the drug charges to a Rockingham County grand jury on Monday.
In 2010, Ausberry pleaded guilty to felony malicious wounding in Page County Circuit Court and received a five-year sentence with two years suspended.
