Augusta County sheriff's deputies arrested a Harrisonburg man Thursday following a chase along both Interstate 81 and 64, according to a press release Monday.
Aiden Michael Bryant, 22, is charged with felony eluding, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor animal cruelty.
It's unclear why he was charged with animal cruelty.
Sheriff Donald Smith said the investigation into Bryant began at about 10:30 p.m. when a deputy observed Bryant's vehicle, a 2006 black Mercedes, traveling westbound along Interstate 64 near mile marker 91 at 116 mph. The speed limit in that area is 70 mph.
The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at high speeds.
The chase continued onto southbound Interstate 81, Smith said, where Bryant passed two tractor-trailers using the shoulder.
One of the tractor-trailers, he said, veered left, causing a deputy to veer left, striking a guardrail. The cruiser sustained minor damage.
Deputies say the driver continued south and turned all of the vehicle's lights off.
Smith said Bryant eventually pulled over and was arrested.
-- Staff Report
The psychopath had a companion animal in the car.
