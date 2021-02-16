Harrisonburg police arrested a city man accused of stabbing another man Saturday night at an apartment complex.
Garry Devone Carlton, 61, is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Carlton appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 27.
Lt. Chris Monahan said the investigation began about 9 p.m. when officers responded to the Deer Run apartment complex on Port Republic Road for a dispute between two men.
Once they arrived, police found a victim suffering from a stab wound. Monahan said both men were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
Carlton is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
