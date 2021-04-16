Virginia State Police arrested a Harrisonburg man accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday.
Angel David Troche Rodriguez, 31, is charged with misdemeanor impersonating a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving.
He was booked into the Rockingham County Jail Wednesday night and released on a $3,500 secured bond.
According to court documents, the investigation into Troche Rodriguez began when police officers spotted a GMC Yukon with red and blue flashing lights traveling along Interstate 81 in Augusta County.
A “be-on-the-lookout’ was issued for the vehicle and a Virginia State Police trooper.
In Rockingham County, a trooper spotted the vehicle attempting to pull someone over.
The Yukon got away from the trooper. However, the Yukon later got off the interstate and traveled toward downtown Harrisonburg.
A bicycle police officer spotted the Yukon and pulled it over in the 200 block of North Main Street.
The officer detained Troche Rodriguez until the state trooper arrived and arrested him.
Police say Troche Rodriguez had a Maryland driver's license, but provided a home address on South High Street in Harrisonburg.
Troche Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County General District Court on April 26.
