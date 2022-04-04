A Harrisonburg man has been sentenced in connection with an August sex crime against an elderly woman.
Ramon Enrique Hernandez, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to object sexual penetration by force and strangulation last week, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department. Both are felonies.
Hernandez received a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended for object sexual penetration by force, according to HPD, and a five-year suspended sentence for strangulation.
Upon release, Hernandez will serve eight years of supervised probation and will have to register as a sex offender, the release says. He is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
On Aug. 26, an 84-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a neighbor. Through an investigation, detectives identified Hernandez as the suspect.
Police said Hernandez knocked on the door to the victim's residence and asked the victim for baking ingredients. Once inside, he attacked the victim and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious, according to police.
The victim was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, and has since recovered from her injuries, police said.
Hernandez was arrested Aug. 26 and initially charged with object sexual penetration by force, sexual battery and strangulation.
