A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a city man accused of sexually assaulting and photographing a Stephens City woman.
Benjamin Arthur Mills, 22, was indicted Monday on a felony count of aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated person and eight misdemeanor counts of filming an nonconsenting nude person.
Following his indictment, Mills appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled a plea hearing for Jan. 9.
Prosecutors say the case began on Aug. 23 when the woman went to Mills’ home.
They say the woman and Mills were friends and didn’t have a romantic relationship.
The woman came to visit Mills for the night. During the night, prosecutors say, the two drank alcohol.
At one point, they say, the woman took a shower.
During the shower, prosecutors say, the woman told police that she heard clicking sounds and realized Mills was photographing her with his cellphone.
Prosecutors say the woman told police that she was in bed when Mills began sexually assaulting her. At one point, she told police, she became unconscious.
Mills is free on a $50,000 bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
